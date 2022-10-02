Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week two results live: can Tony Adams avoid elimination?

Strictly presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman - Guy Levy/BBC

Forget the smiles and the sequins – it’s time to get down to Strictly business. And that means finding out which of our shiny new celebrity contestants must fight it out in the first dance-off of the series to save their place in the show. We’ll bring you all the latest news live: the results show kicks off at 7:15pm tonight on BBC One.

Who will be first to leave the ballroom?

Looking at the leaderboard after two dances, it’s dangerous times for the Adams family. Tony is dead last, although he might have done enough with his cannon-riding, Arsenal-chanting and dustbin-lid-banging to nab a viewer-vote reprieve – for now. Jayde won praise for her two committed performances, yet is fairly low in the standings, and Kaye has been signalling from the start that this was all a terrible misunderstanding and she’d meant to sign up for Celebrity Bake Off instead.

Also in the danger zone is Matt Goss, who dances as though wading through treacle, and seems more interested in his sartorial choices than the steps. Or might we see actors Kym Marsh or James Bye in trouble? Both made plodding starts – and unmemorable mediocrity can sometimes be more dangerous on Strictly than dance disaaahsters.

Popcorn at the ready

Not only is it rather humiliating to be booted out first, but you’ll miss out on the inaugural rummage through the dressing-up box. Yes, the theme shows begin next week with Strictly’s trip to the movies – which, in past years, has featured everything from the blindingly obvious (yet another moody James Bond dance) to the oddly obscure (er, Gnomeo and Juliet, anyone?).

Movie Week generally favours the thespians in the cast, although it can be helpful for shyer celebrities too, since they have a character – and about six layers of lurid face paint – to hide behind. In this crop, it could be a breakthrough moment for someone like Helen Skelton. Either that or you traumatise the viewing audience forever, as The Wanted singer Max George did with his hellish Simpsons routine. D’oh!

Who do you think should go out first? Let us know in the comments