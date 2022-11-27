Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 10 results, live: Helen Skelton and Ellie Taylor are in danger

Marianka Swain
·1 min read
Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman - Guy Levy/BBC

The week after Blackpool is generally a bit of a comedown – but this was quite extreme even by Strictly standards. Last night saw Craig Revel Horwood resorting to his 5 paddle (twice), plus several irritable spats among the panel. I landed somewhere in the middle: I felt Revel Horwood was plain cruel to several contestants, but neither did I think any of the dances were really 10-worthy, even if we are about to hit the quarter-final.

Still, there’s plenty of jeopardy heading into tonight’s dance-off. Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin lead the standings, but dance-off veterans Fleur East and Molly Rainford are in that treacherous middle zone (both on 35 points), with Helen Skelton and Ellie Taylor below them. Taylor has always been scooped out of danger before – will her fans save her again?

We’ll find out shortly who is heading into next week’s Musicals special, and who will be left singing the blues. Join us for the results show at 6pm tonight on BBC One.

