Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week four: Hamza Yassin’s mammoth salsa lifts score three 10s

Strictly definitely bounced back from last week’s shock exit with a night that was raining 10s, and saw marked improvement from many of the cast. But there was drama as well, with previous hot favourite Will Mellor having an off night after struggling with illness in training, plus so many emotional outpourings that it started to feel more like a group therapy session.

Hamza Yassin is top of the leaderboard after a jaw-dropping, near-perfect salsa, followed by our season 20 compass points: Fleur East and Tyler West. At the other end, Matt Goss is dead last (and surely headed for the exit), with Mellor just above him and then fan favourite Tony Adams. But anything can happen once viewer votes are counted, as we saw with Richie Anderson’s surprise departure, so make sure you join us for the results show on Sunday night at 7:15pm on BBC One.

Here’s all the action from Saturday night...

Hamza Yassin brings the house down

Never mind the weird trip to Jurassic Park: Hamza Yassin proved this week he’s actually Superman. Absolutely phenomenal lifts in this non-stop, fabulously rhythmic, astonishingly confident salsa to Sash’s Ecuador – including one where Yassin lifted his prone partner Jowita Przystal from his shoulders like a champion weight lifter, then tossed her in the air like pancake and nonchalantly caught her. The studio audience rightly went nuts, and the judges were in raptures. Revel Horwood: “A-maze-ing.” Mabuse: “You are music, you are salsa. That shut the house down!” Ballas “You are daddy cool for me. One word: per-fec-to.” Three 10s for the highest score yet this series: an almost-perfect 39.

They weren’t the only ones to nab those 10 paddles. For our first Couple’s Choice routine of the series, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell gave us a street dance routine to a Garage Megamix including the likes of Craig David. “This megamix in the garage didn’t make it to my playlist,” confessed a bemused Ballas. (And herein lies my issue with Couple’s Choice: the judges never quite know what to do with it, and usually just overscore to cover their confusion.) “Of course I am absolutely the guy to talk about this style of dance,” quipped Du Beke. Revel Horwood wanted tighter arms and West could have danced into the floor more, but he loved it. Mabuse said they were the cherry on top of a great night. Two 10s for a total of 37.

Fleur East makes a sizzling comeback

East and partner Vito Coppola weren’t taking any chances after their trip to the dance-off. This was a full-throttle Argentine Tango to Paint it Black, with – indeed – sexy black and red-hot styling, a sizzling routine packed with flashy tricks, and a furiously committed performance from East. “That is the dance to beat,” proclaimed Craig Revel Horwood. “Wow, wow, wow, wow,” yelped Motsi Mabuse, who managed to break her chair in her excitement. Shirley Ballas said East played her own body like a musical instrument. Two 10s, for a whopping 38. East is back on top.

But don’t count out Molly Rainford either. Gorgeous 1930s styling for her and Carlos Gu’s cha cha cha to Lady Bri’s Do What I Do, and – the odd jerky moment aside – an impressively confident delivery of a dance that’s become notorious on Strictly for tripping people up. Ballas said they got the cheeky essence of it: one of the best cha chas she’s seen in a long time. Anton Du Beke loved the sass along with the clean delivery. Just needs to get her weight forward more. Revel Horwood noted some confusion in the mix of period styles – but he loved it. Three 9s for her highest yet: 35.

Another tricky Latin dance and another strong showing from Kym Marsh, who turned a corner after last week’s Sweet Charity Charleston. Partner Graziano Di Prima didn’t let her take the easy way out with this samba to the Gipsy Kings’ Volare: it was packed with proper samba content and good technique from Marsh, though needed more hip action and attack. Mabuse thought she was elegant and coped well with the rhythm changes. Revel Horwood wanted better arm placement and more resistance from Marsh, but otherwise fantastic. Two 8s and a 9 from Du Beke: 32 total.

Am embattled Helen Skelton gets a pep talk

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez had a lovely traditional styling for their paso doble to Rodrigo y Gabriela’s Tamacun, and this was a well-delivered routine overall. But when you strip away the gimmicks and go for that proper simmering flamenco, you need to fill it with fiery characterisation and flair. Revel Horwood felt it was too polite, lacking in passion. Mabuse said she makes the difficult look easy – but agreed it needed more fire. Ballas praised the styling and timing. Just work on the self-belief. Two 8s for a decent 29.

However, the bigger drama came afterwards. Skelton has had a rough week of it with the tabloid press reporting that her ex-husband, rugby player Richie Myler – who split with Skelton four months after she gave birth to their third child – is allegedly having a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Without making explicit reference, after their performance Skelton’s dance partner Marquez said: “I know you have been having a difficult time, I know you maybe don’t feel you’re beautiful or good enough, but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everybody here believes in you, your family believes in you.” Following cheers from the rest of the cast, he added: “You are an amazing woman, an amazing mum, and an incredible dancer.” Skelton smiled and stood up on a table to strike a triumphant paso doble pose.

Jayde and Tony Adams get emotional

Adams dedicated her American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings to her late sister Jenna, who died of a brain tumour. That translated into a rather lovely routine with graceful arms, although the foxtrot needed a lot more drive, and Adams needs to work on her posture as a follower in hold (she and partner Karen Hauer switched lead throughout). Also, her styling was distractingly like Elsa in Frozen. But the sentiment – wanting her sister to be remembered – was extremely heartfelt: afterwards, Adams burst into tears while talking to Claudia Winkleman.

“I feel like you’re my hero,” said a tearful Ballas, who added that the number represented everyone who’s lost a loved one. It was graceful and she felt Adams did it her way. Du Beke said he wasn’t bothered by the name of the dance (hmmm) because it was such a beautiful moment. Craig Revel noted that Adams’ arms go limp before lifts, and her thumb was sticking up while leading, but beautiful to watch. Three 8s for a 31.

Sadly (?) no comedy striptease this week from Tony Adams, who played it straight with his Viennese-based American smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends (this following a rehearsal visit from David Seaman and Lee Dixon, and a dedication to everyone who supported his recovery from alcoholism). Partner Katya Jones did add some wow factor with the bonkers lifts – truly, the woman has no fear – otherwise this was a sincere dance effort. Ballas enjoyed seeing a different side to Adams: actual improvement in the footwork and frame. Du Beke praised his fleckerl. Just one word from Revel Horwood: “Better.” Adams duly ran round cheering like he’d just won the World Cup. Three 7s for an incredible 26.

Health and safety patrol

Nothing says salsa like…going to the dentist? A weirdly literal framing for Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin’s salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice, but the actual dance had a pleasant groove, despite some timing issues, and thrillingly daring lifts and tricks, including Kuzmin swinging his upside-down partner’s head so close to the floor that she almost did need emergency dentistry. Ballas praised the salsa content and lifts – Simmond just rushed in places and needed more rotation. Revel Horwood agreed she needed a better figure-of-eight hip action, but also loved the tricks. Two 8s for a 30.

Will Mellor battled through a virus (no, not that one) in training, but their rumba – to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s The Joker and The Queen¬ ¬– was more about mental health: the premise was that Mellor was struggling and his family, represented by partner Nancy Xu, was there to help him. It was an interesting change of pace for this pair, going slow and emotional instead of fast, furious and filthy, but it showed up a load of technical issues. Du Beke praised his acting through dance, but Revel Horwood criticised Mellor’s leg action, hip action, jerky transitions and balance problems. Ballas agreed: work on the feet and the flow. A tough 4 from Revel Horwood, up to 7s: 23 total.

Redemption watch

A tactical deployment of the cute kids from James Bye after last week’s near miss with his cha cha cha. He was definitely on safer ground with a quickstep to the Pretenders’ Don’t Get Me Wrong – some decent posture and footwork. But it barely moved round the floor because there was no drive from Bye, and a lot of gapping between him and partner Amy Dowden. The judges were extremely generous, though: Du Beke was blown away by his posture and footwork. Revel Horwood felt he could have driven it more, and one slip-up, but his best to date. Ballas agreed. A bizarrely high 32.

Conversely, Matt Goss continued his dismal run as this year’s frustratingly damp squib contestant – he talks such a good game in rehearsal but always dances like he’s slowly drowning – with a shuffling, flat-footed jive to All Shook Up. Revel Horwood noted a strange disconnect between the top and bottom halves of his body. Flat-footed and pigeon-toed. Mabuse felt he was giving…something, but it lacked coordination. Ballas likewise recognised his commitment, but he needs to work on the feet. A harsh but fair 3 from Revel Horwood; just 20 altogether.

Meanwhile, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe really drew the short straw with their farm-based Viennese to Lulu's Boom Bang-a-Bang – Taylor dressed in giant frills like a demented Little Bo Beep. It might have worked for Eurovision, but it was just too kooky for Strictly. Annoying, as Taylor really does have ballroom potential and this was a well-executed routine. Nevertheless, Ballas praised the footwork and positioning in hold. Du Beke noted how complex the content was; just bring her head down slightly. Revel Horwood said she was more confident in hold. Two 8s for her highest score of 30.

Did you agree with the judges' scoring tonight? Let us know in the comments below!