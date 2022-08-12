Strictly Come Dancing 2022: All the contestants as James Bye announced

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (BBC/Guy Levy)

With less than a month to go until Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One, the show has announced EastEnders star James Bye as the 14th contestant vying for the coveted glitterball.

Following a string of announcements in recent days, the actor famous for playing Albert Square’s Martin Fowler has now also been revealed to be taking part in the upcoming 20th series. Bye, who has three children with wife Victoria, said: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing – but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.

“There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”

The 38-year-old will be competing alongside celebrities including former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, singer Matt Goss and 2014 X Factor runner-up Ben Haenow, aka Fleur East.

Yesterday Hamza Yassin, 32, was named as the 13th contestant set to take to the dance floor. The wildlife photographer, known for appearing in Countryfile and Animal Park as well as his work as a CBeebies presenter, said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

It has also been confirmed that Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas will all return to the Strictly judging panel this year.

Last year saw 15 dance pairs compete on Strictly Come Dancing, so there may be one more contestant to come.

Each week, a pair will be voted out of the competition until one celebrity and one professional dancer partner will be crowned the winner of the dance show.

Here’s who’s already confirmed to be appearing on the show in its 20th season.

Full list of Strictly contestants

Molly Rainford

Tony Adams

Ellie Taylor

Will Mellor

Kym Marsh

Kaye Adams

Richie Anderson

Jayde Adams

Ellie Simmonds

Matt Goss

Tyler West

Fleur East

Hamza Yassin

James Bye

Will Mellor was the first celebrity to be announced as one of this year’s contestants on August 4, saying “bring it on” in his excitement to be in the dancing show.

The 46-year-old actor is best known for appearing in Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Casualty, and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

“I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!” Mellor said. “Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.”

The next contestant announced was actress and TV presenter Kym Marsh, who currently hosts BBC One’s Morning Live and has appeared in The Syndicate.

"I’m nervous but I’m really looking forward to it," Marsh told BBC Breakfast.

Matt Goss, 53, best known as the singer of 80s group Bros, said he is feeling “extremely nervous” and excited about competing.

Other stars taking to the floor include Kaye Adams and Jayde Adams.

The Loose Women star, 59, revealed her involvement during last Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show, while award-winning comedian Jayde Adams, 37, was named as the fifth contestant on August 6.

They will be joined by football legend Tony Adams, who was announced as the 11th celebrity set to take part. The 55-year-old’s centre-back career on the pitch spanned over 22 years and he served as captain for both Arsenal and England.

Taking to social media to share the news with his fans, he wrote: “So... I’m officially swapping my battered old football boots for the ballroom shoes! The lure of the sequins was simply too much!

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 20th anniversary of @bbcstrictly this year. I can’t wait to meet my partner and get dancing.”

Another sports star joining the show is paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE. The retired swimmer has been working as a sports presenter for the BBC, most recently at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Simmonds, 27, told the BBC’s Strictly blog: “To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show.

“Plus wearing the sequins and all that, It’s going to be a blast. I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead-up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

TV presenter, radio host and DJ Tyler West, 26, said: “It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One on Wednesday, September 7.