Strictly Come Dancing 2022: From Start Date To Line-Up, Here's What To Expect

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (Photo: BBC)
It might seem slightly unbelievable, but Strictly season is nearly upon us once again as a brand new set of set of celebrities get ready to sashay onto that famous dancefloor.

As such, various details about the forthcoming 20th series have already started trickling in, which is doing nothing to slow down our excitement for its return.

Here’s what we know so far about Strictly Come Dancing 2022...

When is Strictly likely to start then?

Going by last year’s series – which returned to its regular length after a shorter run in 2020 owing to Covid – the launch show looks likely to air on 17 September, with the live shows then beginning on 24 September. Of course, the BBC will confirm air dates in due course. 

For the last two years, the show has broken with its previous tradition taking a two-week break in between the pre-recorded launch show and the main competition kicking off, instead showing it the week before. 

However, last year the launch – which sees the stars find out who their celebrity partner is – was still recorded a few weeks prior to airing in order to allow the couples to begin training. 

Who is taking part?

Some of Strictly's rumoured celebrities for 2022 (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock/Anthony Harvey/David Fisher/BBC)
Rumours about who will be taking to the floor have been coming in thick and fast in recent weeks, with many famous faces linked to a spot on the show.

These include former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh, TV chef Gino D’Acampo, Olympic diver Tom Daley, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson, rugby star Mike Tindall, and Packed Lunch host Steph McGovern.

Take a look at a full round up of the rumoured stars here.

However, the BBC is yet to officially unveil any contestants – with announcements likely to start in early-to-mid August.

Who is on the judging panel?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Photo: BBC/Guy Levy)
After standing in for Bruno Tonioli last year, Anton Du Bke has been confirmed as his permanent replacement as a judge on Strictly, this year.

Bruno has been absent from the panel for the last two series owing to pandemic travel restrictions, and has since decided to leave Strictly in order to focus solely on his judging role on the US version of the show.

Once again, Anton will sit alongside returning panellists Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas.

​​What about the professional dancers?

Carlos Gu; Lauren Oakley; Michelle Tsiakkas; Vito Coppola (Photo: BBC)
The show will have the biggest line-up of professional dancers in its history when it returns, after welcoming four new pros into the fold.

European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas are all joining the line-up. 

Their arrivals follow the exits of fan favourites Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec, who both announced they were standing down as pros earlier this year.

Vito recently competed in and won Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of Strictly, while Lauren recently appeared alongside Strictly regulars Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke in their national tours.

Michelle Tsiakkas has also starred alongside a number of Strictly pros in the stage show Burn The Floor. 

The new foursome join returning dancers Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Who is presenting?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are expected to return as hosts (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)
While it has not yet been officially confirmed, it is widely expected that long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back at the helm of this year’s Strictly.

Will there be a live audience this year?

The Strictly Come Dancing ballroom (Photo: Guy Levy/BBC)
Over the last two years, there has been a heavily reduced studio audience. 

In 2020, this was due to social distancing restrictions and subsequent national lockdowns. While there was no Covid laws in place last year, bosses kept the reduced audience in a bid to protect the stars on the show from catching the virus and forcing them to miss a week of the competition. 

However, it has been reported bosses are planning to welcome back a full studio audience for 2022. 

Claudia Winkleman later said during an appearance on The One Show: “Hopefully, we’re really hoping that we’re allowed an audience.”

What about Blackpool?

There hasn't been a Blackpool special since 2019 (Photo: BBC)
Likewise, it has been claimed the show is hoping to return to Blackpool for its annual special from the iconic Tower Ballroom after a two-year hiatus. 

The BBC is yet to confirm plans, however. 

And what’s this about a Buckingham Palace special? 

There could be a special from inside Buckingham Palace (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
In June, The Sun claimed the BBC has been invited by the royal family to air a live show from the palace later this year.

Reports suggest either the semi or quarter-final of the series could be broadcast from the residence’s ballroom.

Neither the BBC or the Palace has commented on the reports, but Anton Du Beke recently welcomed the idea. 

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he said: ”[The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall] have been great fans of the show over the years.

“I would love to say yes. I don’t know about the show, I hope so. I would like to go and have a dance with someone.”

What about It Takes Two?

Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark (Photo: BBC)
Last year’s series saw former pro dancer Janette Manrara replace Zoe Ball as one of the hosts of the daily BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two. 

While no details about the 2022 series have been announced so far, it is expected she will return alongside co-host Rylan Clark.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE:

