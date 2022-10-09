Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Movie Week results: Richie Anderson makes a shock exit

Tess Daly with eliminated couple Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice - Guy Levy/BBC

In a twist worthy of M Night Shyamalan, Richie Anderson became the second celebrity to leave the Strictly ballroom after landing in the dance-off with accomplished mover Fleur East. During Saturday’s Movie Week show, judge Craig Revel Horwood had wished for a T. Rex to liven up Hamza Yassin’s Jurassic Park rumba. Well, voters took a bite out of the competition instead.

The whole cast was clearly in shock. Anderson and East had finished in the middle of the leaderboard with, respectively, a decently received samba and American smooth. The judges made their decision through gritted teeth, Motsi Mabuse vocalising their frustration after the dance-off: “I think it’s heart-breaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here, but this is how the public voted.”

But perhaps the public were making their views clear about the increasing – and very irritating – Disneyfication of Strictly? Yes, this is a family show, but the theming has become increasingly infantile, especially on Movie Week. The dance-off was between Anderson and partner Giovanni Pernice, stuffed into ridiculous and distracting Lion King costumes, and East and new pro Vito Coppola dancing to The Little Mermaid. This could be the audience’s way of saying: no more. We want to see the actual dances on Strictly, not life-size cuddly toys. The question is: will the producers listen?

It’s time for Strictly to grow up

Of course, we expect some hijinks on the theme shows – whether it’s an excess of Halloween props or (a more recent irritant) the show adding dreadful CGI to the staging of its Movie or Musicals Week numbers. But there’s a marked difference between a concept that actually fits with the dance and gives the celebrity a strong character to play, like Kym Marsh’s successful Sweet Charity Charleston, and one that actively impedes the routine with dressing-up box nonsense.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice competed against Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dance-off - Guy Levy/BBC

Dismayingly, there has been a shift over recent years from more adult choices to Disney fare or cartoons – last series alone saw Sleeping Beauty, Shrek, The Muppets, Frozen, Moana and Spider-Man, and previous series have scraped the bottom of the barrel with Gnomeo and Juliet, Pokemon, Kung Fu Panda, and Despicable Me 2. Not only does it work against the dance styles (and encourages the judges to wave away technique), it renders the whole thing juvenile: who can wear the strangest costume or be painted the most lurid colour, instead of building a ballroom partnership and giving a mature, emotionally engaging performance.

Not every Strictly performance has to be Fred and Ginger reborn. We need the comic relief too, and the routines that push the boundaries of the form. But when we have this many dances dominated by the House of Mouse and their ilk, it feels less like a creative decision and more like brand worship gone awry. The BBC is better than that.

Animal mayhem doomed Anderson

It was practically impossible to watch Anderson and Giovanni Pernice’s samba, since it was completely consumed by their costumes: hideous onesies purporting to represent The Lion King’s meerkat and warthog. The judges tried to make technical critiques about bounce, fluidity and hip action, but honestly it was hard to tell what was going on under all that furry padding.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice's last dance - Guy Levy/BBC

Still, that choice was down to the producers, so if the costumes are the reason for Anderson’s exit, it’s monstrously unfair. Perhaps it might encourage some restraint on the part of the wardrobe department in future theme weeks – though I sadly doubt it. But it feels like a waste of a bubbly contestant who, when given proper ballroom attire, could actually succeed, as we saw last week with his quickstep. And it’s a shame to see this enjoyable same-sex partnership have such a brief run after John Whaite and Johannes Radebe made the final last year.

In a classy exit speech, Anderson seemed to channel the spirit of his Movie Week song, Hakuna Matata. He said that as a long-time Strictly fan, it was magical to be part of the show, praising the backstage team and his partner Pernice. “I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that.”

Pernice echoed those sentiments – and added a spot of Del Boy – saying: “It’s a shame it’s been too short for us, but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it. Look at us: we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie.”

Dance-off doom

Anderson had the added misfortune of facing Fleur East in the dreaded dance-off. She was one of the favourites coming into the series, and, even though she’s had an uneven start to the competition, her American smooth to Part of Your World won plenty of praise on Saturday night. Mabuse had even called her “one of the most talented people I’ve seen on this show.”

Both celebrities acquitted themselves well in the dance-off – unlike last week’s error-strewn contest. Giving his verdict, Craig Revel Horwood said: “I would like to save the most accomplished technician and that is Fleur and Vito.” Mabuse agreed, “based on this dance-off”, and Du Beke sealed Anderson’s fate. He said it was a well-danced dance-off, but one couple was more sure-footed and had a “slightly better level of artistry”, voting to save East.

The Strictly cast comforts the eliminated Richie Anderson - Guy Levy/BBC

Once again, however, head judge Shirley Ballas – whose vote didn’t count – disagreed with the rest of the panel, saying that “with the two couples the public put in the bottom two”, she would have saved Anderson and Pernice. Was she just trying to make the eliminated pair feel better, or did she genuinely think that? If the latter, it’s a bizarre choice, and poor East has reason to be very nervous.

The judges must take responsibility

The panel was quick to place all of the blame for this decision on the public vote – and yes, viewers did upend the leaderboard in chaotic fashion. But it’s worth noting that the judging on Saturday night was very erratic, so it’s possible that the audience felt they were righting some wrongs.

We saw the judges hugely split on several occasions – like Revel Horwood scoring Anderson just 5 (slightly harsh) and Ballas giving him an 8 (ridiculously generous: the same score she gave to Helen Skelton’s far more accomplished Viennese waltz). Meanwhile, Matt Goss’s dreary Top Gun routine got just 3 from Revel Horwood and an absurd 7 from Du Beke. The panel arguably went too early with their 10s as well, giving Tyler West two in just Week 3; yes, his Charleston was excellent, but it risks devaluing those precious top scores in later weeks.

Tyler West scored two 10s - but is it too early? - Guy Levy/BBC

There was also a mismatch between the judges’ comments critiquing technique and their subsequent generous scores, and a disparity between the celebrities marked on improvement and those scored just on their performances. If the panel wants a fair competition going forwards, they need to examine their own conduct before they start moaning about the public vote.

How shocking is this result?

Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised. Previous series of Strictly have demonstrated that sitting in the middle of the leaderboard is dangerous: viewers often try to “save” those lower down. Many probably assumed that Anderson and especially East were secure, and so gave their support to the likes of Tony Adams, who was at least memorable with his Full Monty striptease, or to Ellie Taylor, who, paired with popular pro Johannes Radebe, deserved a reprieve despite her wobbly Cher cha cha cha.

Even so, it’s unusual to have a shock exit this early in the series. Aston Merrygold, the surprise boot in series 15, only went out in week 7. We have seen a couple of them, though: Dev Griffin topped the leaderboard in Movie Week in series 17, only to be eliminated the following week following a mediocre cha cha, and back in series 5, there was an outcry when the clearly talented Gabby Logan was eliminated in week 4. (Husband Kenny somehow lasted until week 9.)

Tony Adams gave us his Full Monty - Guy Levy/BBC

But what does this mean for Strictly series 20? While it’s a shame to lose the entertaining Anderson so soon, it does add some interesting jeopardy to a series that (whisper it) was just a little dull early on. It’s a reminder that no one can be afford to be complacent or play it safe – neither the competing couples, nor voters at home. And that could make for an exciting series going forward.

Matt Goss has a lucky escape

The beneficiaries of Anderson’s exit are Tony Adams, who was propping up the leaderboard, and especially Matt Goss. The Bros singer has proved a disappointment thus far: for all his fascinating eccentricity in interviews, his performances are sluggish and snooze-worthy. He seems more interested in his styling – and in getting to live out boyhood fantasies of becoming John Travolta or Tom Cruise – than in the actual dancing. I’m baffled that viewers voted to save him.

Ditto James Bye, who continues to languish near the bottom after a clumsy cha cha cha, and is evidently struggling to train thanks to his punishing EastEnders filming schedule. That’s unlikely to change – so why keep him in? But Ellie Taylor and Hamza Yassin, who were both below Anderson on the leaderboard, do feel worthy of this second chance: they’ve impressed in previous dances and deserve a longer run.

Carlos Gu and Nikita Kuzmin accompanied singer Adam Lambert - Guy Levy/BBC

Elvis is in the building

The Strictly professionals did an opening number apparently inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s frenzied biopic Elvis, but I call foul: no sign of the 300 migraine-inducing montages piled on top of each other, nor did watching it feel like having a sped-up panic attack. In fact, Strictly’s version was comparatively restrained, which must be a first.

We were also treated to Adam Lambert performing his new single, a cover of Mad About the Boy, which will feature in a 50th-anniversary Noel Coward documentary in 2023. Lambert was accompanied by an effectively passionate same-sex duet danced by Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu.

