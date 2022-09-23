Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Launch Show: Helen Skelton, Tony Adams and more meet their partners

Marianka Swain
·8 min read
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Ray Burmiston
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Ray Burmiston

Strictly turns 20

Can you believe it? The ballroom contest doesn’t look a day over 15. And yet this is the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, which sent its first celebrities nervously shimmying onto the dance floor back in May 2004. That debut year actually saw two series, with a second swiftly following in October, and the show has heralded the start of autumn every year since.

Delayed by a week out of respect for the mourning period following the death of the Queen, the (pre-recorded) 2022 launch show now airs just a day before the start of the actual competition, which kicks off tomorrow night at 6:45pm on BBC One. And, befitting a 20th edition, it’s a blockbuster Strictly: the biggest troupe ever, with 20 professional dancers in all, 15 of whom will be paired up with celebrities on tonight's introductory episode.

Anton Du Beke returns – and so does Blackpool

The pro-turned-judge has retained his seat on the panel for a second year (in place of Bruno Tonioli). Once again, he’s joining Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas to dispense ballroom wisdom and occasionally unfathomable scores. Also back are presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, while Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark continue to host Strictly’s weekday sister show, It Takes Two, which begins on BBC Two at 6:30pm on September 26. 

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Ray Burmiston
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Ray Burmiston

The theme weeks are back – Movie Week, Musicals Week, Halloween Week – and so is the school trip up to Blackpool, the latter for the first time since Covid, as is the full studio audience, merrily clapping out of time. We will also see a special BBC 100 theme week this series, with contestants dancing to a theme tune from a BBC programme or paying tribute to one of its most-loved services. A Shipping Forecast foxtrot, anyone?

But first up was the launch show – and the all-important reveal of this year's pairings...

It’s Ellie versus Ellie

That is: Simmonds versus Taylor. The former, a five-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist, told presenter Tess Daly that it meant everything to her to “represent not just dwarfism but disability in general” on the show. Athletes often fare well (through sheer competitive grit if nothing else), but how will she and partner Nikita Kuzmin handle the almost-two-foot height difference – while maintaining a ballroom hold? We’ll find out soon.

Comedian Ellie Taylor, meanwhile, quipped that she likes showing off, but at things she can do – ie not dancing. “This is awful!” she yelped at Daly. At least she lucked out with her dream partner: the charismatic Johannes Radebe, last year’s finalist with John Whaite. Expect plenty of fun with these two.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Ray Burmiston
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Ray Burmiston

We’ve also got East versus West this year. Singer Fleur East, a standout in the disco-flavoured group dance, is surely a contender; she's partnered by hunky new Italian pro Vito Coppola. Meanwhile DJ Tyler West, who is dancing with chirpy Aussie redhead Dianne Buswell, was first to play the mum card: his is apparently a Strictly superfan, and came to see Dianne rather than him. His level of excitement over a sparkly torch (don’t ask) suggests he could be good value.

Not one but two same-sex pairs

We’ve had a series with an all-female couple, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, and one with an all-male couple, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – both warmly received, and with the boys coming close to lifting the trophy. Now, Strictly is inching a step further and giving us one of each: comedian Jayde Adams will dance with Karen Hauer, and Radio 2 host Richie Anderson with Giovanni Pernice.

Adams, another professed superfan, seemed delighted with her pairing, stating that “Karen is Strictly.” She could well be a stealth contender: when she was young, Adams did 13 years of disco dancing. We only saw a few weeks of Nicola Adams and Jones before they sadly had to withdraw because of a positive Covid test, so there’s plenty of scope yet for an all-female pair to shake up Strictly. Not least since Adams seems very keen to lift Hauer.

Karen Hauer and Jayde Adams - Ray Burmiston
Karen Hauer and Jayde Adams - Ray Burmiston

Anderson seems less competitive so far, but Pernice is the defending champion, remember: he won last year with the wonderful deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who popped back to charm us all again. The 2021 champs reprised their gorgeous Viennese waltz, which – of course – opens with a passionate exchange in silent language. This year’s crop will have to go some way to match Ayling-Ellis’s extraordinary impact.

So, who looks like a winner?

Here’s one we made earlier: the bookies’ favourite is intrepid former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton. She’s run ultra marathons, kayaked the Amazon and cycled to the South Pole; surely she can handle a cha cha cha – and she’s in good hands with partner Gorka Márquez. Skelton says she’s doing it for her three young kids, so expect to see lots of them on a tricky dance week.

Another early favourite is Matt Goss of band Bros, who already seems like the most gloriously over-committed contestant we’ve ever had on Strictly. He’ll presumably have good musicality, but either way, this marvellously self-serious meme-machine is going to be incredible to watch. (What's he looking forward to most on Strictly? “A full body wax.”) Nadiya Bychkova is his partner, presumably as a reward for surviving Dan Walker last year.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Ray Burmiston
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Ray Burmiston

We could also see some nifty moves – and dramatics – from Kym Marsh, of pop band Hear’say and various soaps. She’s going to be partnered by Graziano Di Prima, who was a hoot last year with Judi Love. But she’ll be rivalled in the OTT acting stakes, at least, by Will Mellor (Hollyoaks, Coronation Street), dancing with Nancy Xu, and James Bye (EastEnders), paired with Amy Dowden.

And keep an eye on Molly Rainford. The 21-year-old might not have much name recognition (unless you remember her brief stint on Britain’s Got Talent, or happened to catch her sci-fi series Nova Jones on CBBC; no, me neither), but she and partner Carlos Gu, an elegant new pro who enjoyably flummoxed Winkleman with his demo of rumba intensity, should make for a very engaging pair. She can’t count on family votes, though: as she admitted to Claudia Winkleman, her football mad dad is likely backing Tony Adams.

And who might be first out?

I rather fear for Hamza Yassin the wildlife presenter – not a skill that necessarily translates to dancing excellence. It’ll be down to his professional, newcomer Jowita Przystal, to work some animal magic. Former England and Arsenal footballer Tony Adams and his partner Katya Jones might get sent off early, unless Rainford’s dad (or really all the nation’s dads) can rally enough support.

Another Adams might also be in trouble early on: Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, who was already talking herself down on the launch show, telling sharp-tongued judge Craig Revel Horwood that she was his “early Christmas present”. But then she is paired with fan-favourite pro Kai Widdrington, who had an incredible run last year with AJ Odudu, so we can’t rule anything out just yet.

Katya Jones and Tony Adams - Ray Burmiston
Katya Jones and Tony Adams - Ray Burmiston

Meet the new pros

Four shiny new professional dancers have joined the show this year – Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, and Michelle Tsiakkas – and they’re an impressive lot. Coppola, who should have a strong debut run with Fleur East as his celebrity partner, is the 11-time Italian Latin American champion, and has already won the Italian version of Strictly. Gu, the Chinese national champion, also has a good shot of making it deep into the 2022 series: he’s paired with youngster Molly Rainsford.

Joining them are Birmingham’s Lauren Oakley, the under-21 British national champion. She’s already had a taste of Strictly, touring in Giovanni Pernice and Anton De Beke’s stage shows. And we’ve also got Michelle Tsiakkas, a Latin champ in her native Cyprus, and a performer in the dance stage show Burn the Floor, which has given us numerous Strictly pros (like Kevin Clifton, Karen Hauer, Janette Manrara and Kai Widdrington).

Those two will stay on the subs bench for now, only performing in the pro routines or supporting musical guests, like the launch show's smooth crooner John Legend, along with Neil Jones, Cameron Lombard and Luba Mushtuk. But it’s an upgrade this year for Polish professional Jowita Przystal, winner of the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer, who will partner her first celebrity, Hamza Yassin.

Who are you excited to see on Strictly this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Latest Stories

  • When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

    Everything you need to know about the BBC’s glittering Saturday night show

  • Would ‘The Bachelor’ Ever Have Two Male Leads? The Answer: Probably Not

    *Warning: Spoilers ahead* Earlier this year, season 19 of ABC’s The Bachelorette premiered with fan-favorites Gabby Windey (31) and Rachel Recchia (26) starring as first-time full-season co-leads. As I watched the men stumble through their intros, attempt some cringeworthy magic tricks and bring up Clayton Echard (the infamous mutual ex) one too many times, I found myself distracted. Rather than choosing my frontrunners and reveling in the frivolity of it all, I couldn’t stop thinking about one

  • ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Wendy Osefo talks revealing new memoir, explosive Season 7 trailer

    The 'RHOP' star details her life's journey in 'Tears of My Mother.' The post ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Wendy Osefo on her revealing new memoir appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Gabby and Rachel on Cheating, Texting Scandals and Tino’s Treatment on the Finale

    You know how they always say this is the most dramatic finale in “Bachelor” history? Well, this really might have been it. “The Bachelorette” Season 19 began with leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both in seemingly happy relationships, with each only having one suitor left — for Rachel, it was Tino Franco; and […]

  • Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Cravings 'Comical at This Point' as She Eats Squeezable Cheese

    The cookbook author lounged on the couch with a bottle of squeezable cheese and crackers in a new Instagram photo

  • Hundreds Arrested Following Anti-Mobilization Protests in Moscow

    Hundreds of arrests were made in Moscow, and hundreds more around Russia, on September 21, at demonstrations against the mobilization of reserves announced by President Vladimir Putin.This footage, recorded by SOTA, shows a large police presence during one protest, at Arbat Street in the centre of the city. Several violent confrontations between police and protesters are shown.According to figures for the Arbat district of Moscow, released by OVD-Info, five protesters were arrested during the Wednesday action. At least 536 people were arrested at various protests across the city of Moscow, OVD-Info said.In total, more than 1,300 people have been arrested across 39 cities since the start of the protests, the organisation said. Credit: SOTA via Storyful

  • ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Reports Multiple Cases Of Covid After Premiere

    The season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars may have gone off without a hitch, but the ongoing pandemic still managed to take some sparkle out of the mirror ball: at least four cases of Covid were reported after the show’s Sept. 19 premiere on Disney+. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all four individuals on […]

  • Baby on the Way! Chrissy Teigen's Cute Bump Pics

    The model is currently expecting a little sibling for kids Luna and Miles with husband John Legend

  • ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hit With 4 COVID Cases Following Disney+ Premiere

    Production for Season 31 has been given the green light to continue, a spokesperson for the show tells TheWrap

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming. Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August. When games air nationally, it also means other networks can't do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team's regi

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg