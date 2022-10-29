Strictly Come Dancing 2022, Halloween Week, live: Tony Adams does a devilish quickstep

The Strictly Come Dancing judges - Ray Burmiston/BBC

There’s no respite from the Strictly dressing-up box, but let’s at least hope that this week’s Halloween special is bloodcurdling in all the right ways – unlike the sheer horror that was the BBC 100 celebration.

Helen Skelton is looking to maintain her momentum after topping the leaderboard for the first time, dancing a Red Riding Hood foxtrot – as she explains in her Strictly diary. Meanwhile dance-off survivor Molly Rainford is hoping for redemption with an Argentine tango to Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, which, of course, has found a whole new audience via Stranger Things.

The spookfest also features Tony Adams as a quickstepping devil (read all about that in this wonderful interview with the unlikely dance star), Ellie Taylor channelling Bette Midler from Hocus Pocus with I Put A Spell On You, Will Mellor doing a cha cha cha dressed as a mummy, and Ellie Simmonds paying tribute to Scooby-Doo, via a foxtrot. (Although let’s face it: most of the dance styles are beside the point in the prop-heavy theme weeks.) Join us – if you dare! – for all the uncanny action tonight on BBC One at 6:50pm.