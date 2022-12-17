Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Final, review: Hamza Yassin triumphs on night of high scores and high emotion

Hamza Yassin wins Strictly Come Dancing with partner Jowita Przystał - Guy Levy/BBC

What World Cup Final? On a weekend of showpiece occasions, first out of the blocks was Strictly Come Dancing: The Final on BBC One. The ball was more glittery, the footwork just as fancy. Best of all, the right team won, with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin coming out on top. The last man standing wobbled in the home stretch but over the course of the series, his joyous dancing deserved its reward.

Rightly restored to Saturday night after two weeks of Qatar-related schedule-shuffling, the grand glitterball final delivered high-calibre hoofing and nation-uniting entertainment. This milestone 20th series has raised the bar for quality. We saw perfect 10s by week three, the top Latin scores in Strictly history and the highest-marked quarter-final ever. The closing episode was no exception, with a mere 17 points dropped across 12 dances.

Post-pandemic, Strictly returned to ballroom business as usual. A full audience at Elstree Studios resulted in a cathartically raucous atmosphere. The trip north to Blackpool’s fabled Tower Ballroom was back on. This series set new standards for inclusivity, with two same-sex pairings, plus the first contestant with dwarfism, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds. All of them departed early. Instead former footballer Tony Adams became the cult hero, often leaving the judges speechless - not least with his striptease samba.

Adams received the biggest cheer as the class of 2022 were reunited for one last grin-inducing group dance. A riotous routine saw all 11 eliminated celebrities relive their most memorable moments. Cue Ellie Taylor’s camp Casualty homage and Big Tone whipping off his trousers again to reveal those sequin-spangled red shorts.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal performing during the final on Saturday night - Guy Levy/BBC

Over three months of goodwill, glamour and erratic judging, 15 pro-celebrity couples had been whittled down to a fab-u-lous four. Yassin was in the box seat, having topped the leaderboard five times and been the contest’s highest scorer. As arguably the least-known entrant in this year’s field, the 32-year-old “expected to be knocked out by week two”. He exceeded all expectations thanks to his natural musicality, light feet and huge likeability, not to mention the tight bond he’d formed with partner Jowita Przystal (“an angel dressed as a human being,” said Yassin in his victory speech). Yassin was the least famous no longer. A star has been born. The BBC has lined up a natural history series for him to host and he’s been hailed as “the next David Attenborough”. In her first series with a partner, Polish pocket rocket Przystal shone by his side.

For this decider, each pair performed three numbers: their own favourite, the judges’ pick and the no-rules, razzle-dazzle showdance - always eagerly awaited as they showcase all they’d learned and throw the sparkly kitchen sink at choreography. Surprisingly, these proved the weakest numbers of the night, overlapping with the Couple’s Choice category. Yassin revisited his roof-raising, lift-packed salsa and groundbreaking Afrobeats routine. On a night that favoured freestyle, his Fred-and-Ginger showdance was a welcome return to Strictly’s ballroom roots.

His closest rival in the bookies’ odds was former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton,. "Journey" is an overused word in such contests but it certainly applied. The mother-of-three split from her husband, rugby league player Richie Myler, earlier this year. She started nervously but rediscovered her confidence as the series progressed. Skelton was a woman transformed, testament to the power of dance. In many other years, she would have won.

Helen Skelton with partner Gorka Marquez - Guy Levy/BBC

Fleur East and partner Vito Coppola during the final - Guy Levy/BBC

Fleur East can also count herself unlucky, dropping just one point out of 120. Head judge Shirley Ballas jokingly tried to give her 12 out of 10. The line-up was completed by CBBC starlet Molly Rainford, the youngest finalist at 21 but the most technically gifted. She and East had struggled to connect with viewers, surviving four dance-offs apiece - evidence of their fighting spirit but making them firm underdogs.

This has been one of the tightest series ever, seven different couples topping the leaderboard. It duly delivered a closely fought finale. The result was decided by viewer votes, with the judges scores just a guide. Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke duly gave 10s to all but one routine, which hardly helped. The exception was Yassin’s showdance yet he still succeeded Rose Ayling-Ellis as champion. As he hoisted that garish glitterball trophy high, rather like he had Przystal during those lifts, tears and confetti fell.

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Yassin sobbed. On a cold December night, this was a cockle-warming climax. With new professionals and fresh dance styles to the fore, it was a sign that the new era of Strictly has arrived. Bring on the next 20 series.