Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up 2020: All The Stars Get Strictly-Fied In New Publicity Shots

The Strictly Come Dancing team has broken out the sequins, the spandex and the spray tans in the lead-up to this year’s series, with the new batch of celebrities striking a pose for their new publicity photos.

Strictly has unveiled the new publicity photos for this year’s series, with former home secretary Jacqui Smith, comedian Bill Bailey and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo all undergoing a Strictly transformation to get themselves dance floor ready.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith is also seen getting in the Strictly spirit in a bedazzled fringe dress and a pair of dance shoes, while former The Wanted performer Max George has already broken out the mesh (that didn’t take long at all, did it?).

Meanwhile, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams – who will make up one half of Strictly’s first ever competing same-sex partnership – can be seen in a bejewelled jacket and some trousers.

She told The Guardian last month that she expected she’d mostly be wearing suits on the show, commenting: “Dresses aren’t my thing.”

Check out all the photos of the newly Strictly-fied stars in the gallery below…

You may notice that there are only 11 publicity shots at the moment, and that’s because celebrity number 12, singer HRVY, is currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

He’s still expected to be taking part in this year’s pre-recorded launch, which will be filmed next week, pending a negative coronavirus test result.

This year’s Strictly launch will air on BBC One on Saturday 17 October, with the first live show debuting the following weekend.

