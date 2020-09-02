Strictly Come Dancing: Clara Amfo and Ranvir Singh join line-up

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo is the fifth contestant to be confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The 18th series will begin in October but will be shorter than usual, and judge Bruno Tonioli will have a reduced role amid coronavirus restrictions.

Amfo, who has hosted Radio 1's late morning slot for five years, was revealed as a contestant on the station's breakfast show on Wednesday.

ITV presenter Ranvir Singh was also added to the line-up on Wednesday.

Amfo said she "couldn't wait to fully embrace" the experience of Strictly.

In recent years, Amfo has presented coverage of Glastonbury, the Brit Awards, Radio 1's Big Weekend, the Bafta TV Awards and The Proms.

"As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy," she said.

"So to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can't wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!"

The contestants so far...

Ranvir Singh is Good Morning Britain's political editor and occasional host, and also appears on other ITV programmes including Loose Women, Tonight and Eat, Shop, Save. She is about to start co-hosting a new Sunday morning show, All Around Britain.

Singh said she felt "complete terror" at the idea of taking part, likening it to "embarking on a rollercoaster".

She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the BBC for 12 years, and presented BBC North West Tonight.

Singh said: "The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror - feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared.

"Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!"

Award-winning actress and presenter Caroline Quentin is known for a range of acting roles, including Maddie in Jonathan Creek and DCI Janine Lewis in Blue Murder.

She has also starred in Kiss Me Kate, Life Begins and Life of Riley.

However, arguably her most famous role was playing Dorothy in the hit 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly.

She recently presented the documentary series Extraordinary Homes for BBC Two.

Quentin said she was "thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part" in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Broadcaster Jason Bell is a former professional American footballer.

He played as a cornerback/safety in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys.

Bell then played for the Houston Texans, where he was named a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, one of the league's highest honours. He finished his professional career with the New York Giants.

Bell now co-hosts The Jason & Osi Podcast with another former NFL star, Osi Umenyiora, and the pair present the NFL Show on the BBC.

"Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I'm so proud and humbled to be participating," he said.

"Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I'm a massive fan. My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud."

