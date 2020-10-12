Strictly Come Dancing: 12 things we learned from this year's celebs

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will return to host the new series of Strictly, which begins on Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing is going to be Stricter Than Ever this year.

Not because Craig Revel Horwood is going to be even harsher with his scores (that would be impossible), but because of the health measures in place to keep the show on air amid the pandemic.

The series will be shorter than usual, with 12 celebrity contestants instead of 15.

We've been hearing from the class of Strictly 2020 and learned the following things:

short presentational grey line More

1. Bill Bailey's diary was quite empty this winter

The Strictly 2020 line-up is, let's be honest, the best one there's been in several years.

Which, as comedian Bill Bailey points out, is largely because there isn't much else for celebrities to do.

View photos Bill Bailey and Clara Amfo More

"Right now, in a normal year, I'd be about to start three or four months touring all round Australia and New Zealand, and then I'd be in America, then Europe, I'd be away for seven or eight months of the year," he explains. "All of that has stopped.

"So part of the reason I was able to do the show this year was because the tour was just not happening. Everything has been postponed indefinitely, so really I've got a lot of time to focus on this."

2. Clara Amfo's mum may need to lie down

Anyone who follows the Radio 1 DJ on social media will have revelled in the screengrabs she often shares of WhatsApp conversations with her mum.

Usually, the legendary Mrs Amfo can be seen reminding her daughter to eat plenty of vegetables and not wear anything too revealing on TV. So goodness knows how she's going to cope with Strictly.

"She's already shared some opinions about how I should present myself," Clara laughs. "She says, 'You don't have to wear something too short, it can be down to your ankles, okay?'

"And I try to explain, 'Mum, look, there are going to be some dances that require me not wearing a lot of clothes, just for the movement', and she's like, 'Just make sure it's sensible'."

View photos Maisie Smith and HRVY More

3. HRVY has the support of his former teachers

The 21-year-old, who is too cool for vowels, says: "I didn't realise how many of my friends love Strictly. Loads of people I didn't expect have been sending me messages that are really positive and nice.

"I saw the other day on Facebook, there was a comments section full of my old school teachers," the singer adds, "and they were all talking about me [doing Strictly] and battling over which teacher I liked the most."

HRVY had to self-isolate earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19, but is still expected to take part in the series.

His time spent in quarantine meant he missed this year's photo shoot, which is why he's the only contestant who hasn't been pictured in costume in front of a sparkly background.

4. Maisie Smith is great company in a lift

"Honestly, I can dance to anything," says the EastEnders star.

"You can even play lift music and I'll bop to it. Any music, I'll dance to it, in any situation."

View photos The judges will be sitting on separate podiums rather than a shared desk, to comply with social distancing guidelines More

The actress has a little dance experience with BBC entertainment shows, having performed a routine as part of Children In Need last year alongside her castmates.

But, she says: "That was five days, back in [November 2019], I don't think that compares with what's about to come!"

Story continues