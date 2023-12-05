Strictly’s Annabel Croft shares BTS Wicked transformation

Guy Levy - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft has given fans a closer look at her transformation into Elphaba from Wicked for Musicals Week.

The former professional tennis player turned into the green witch for a Foxtrot with her Strictly dance partner Johannes Radebe. In a clip shared to her Instagram, Croft shows the different stages of her Elphaba transformation, going from having her face painted green to wearing a wig and a green dress embellished with crystals.

Soundtracked to Nina Simone's 'I Put a Spell on You,' the short video captures the different phases of a transformation that required some time in the Strictly makeup chair.

Related: Strictly's Annabel Croft thanks "angel" Johannes Radebe after routine dedicated to late husband

"If only it was this easy to transform into Elphaba!" Croft joked in the caption.

Giving a shoutout to the make-up artist, Croft added: "Thank you @georgia_woodland, I love working with you every Saturday. You are such a talented artist. I enjoyed being green a little too much xxx".



Croft also shared a snap from her performance with Radebe, explaining that dancing to 'For Good' really resonated with them.

"It was such a wonderful evening last night, being able to dance a Foxtrot to such a beautiful and meaningful song from Wicked," she wrote. "The song really resonated with @johannesradebe and I."

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly's Annabel opens up on emotional dance tribute to late husband

She also shared a message for Nigel Harman, who did not take part in the quarter-finals due to an injury and was forced to leave the competition with his pro partner Katya Jones.

"Although we are looking forward to dancing TWO dances next week for the Semi finals, all our thoughts are with [Nigel and Katya] and I just wish Nigel a speedy recovery," Croft wrote.

Story continues

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights from September 25 on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum



You Might Also Like