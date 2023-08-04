Strictly: Angela Rippon, Amanda Abbington and Layton Williams lead line-up

Angela Rippon said taking part would be a scary adventure

The first contestants for this year's Strictly Come Dancing have been announced, and include Rip-Off Britain presenter Angela Rippon.

The 78-year-old is set to be the show's oldest contestant, after Johnny Ball took part in 2012 aged 74.

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington and Bad Education star Layton Williams will also take part in the upcoming series.

Last year's show was won by Hamza Yassin, the presenter on shows like Animal Park and Let's Go For A Walk.

"Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me," Rippon said.

"A scary one, considering I'm about to be 79. But I'm really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!"

The three celebrities were revealed on BBC One's The One Show.

Abbington, who also starred in ITV series Mr Selfridge and has starred in plays in the West End, said: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I'm actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

"Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I'm really looking forward to the training too, I'm quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can't wait to start!"

Speaking on The One Show, she said she told everybody, including her local pharmacy, after learning she was part of this year's line-up.

She said her main reason for taking part was to embarrass her children. She also added that she is perimenopausal and wants to take the bull by the horns.

Rippon said to the programme: "Why didn't they ask me 10 years ago?"

"I love dance," she added.

"Even if you are older, you can dance and feel strong."

Turning to Abbington on the sofa, she remarked that both of them had done ballet until the age of 17.

Rippon's enthusiasm for dance has not waned. She said her mantra is to "do what we can, as well as we can, for as long as we can."

Williams, who has also performed in London's West End in Billy Elliot and Everyone's Talking About Jamie, said: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the ballroom.

"So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"

He was most recently provided the voice over for the BBC Three gay dating show I Kissed A Boy.

Speaking on The One Show, he said he is ready to go on a "rollercoaster journey with the cast" and "slay the ballroom floor".

The Bad Education actor said that he would be happy as long as he is paired with a male professional dancer so he can be lifted up during the performances.

During its time on TV, Strictly has broken new ground by televising same-sex dance partnerships in recent years.

In 2021, an average of 11 million people tuned in to watch EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, its first deaf contestant, win the show.

Last year's final was seen by an average of 10.69m people.