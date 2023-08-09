Strictly 2023 confirms EastEnders star as twelfth celebrity contestant

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the twelfth addition to its 2023 lineup of celebrity contestants.

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier will be taking to the dancefloor this autumn – the news was announced on BBC Breakfast this morning.

BBC

"I'm so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can't wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker," said Bobby.

"I'm looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!"

Bobby was the third celebrity confirmed in just under an hour on Wednesday morning (August 9) – along with Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and Paralympic champion Jody Cundy.

The model and actor joined EastEnders for his first major TV role in 2022 as Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo.

BBC

Freddie is currently at the centre of a major storyline on the soap, having recently learned the truth about his father Graham's despicable past.

More to follow.



You Might Also Like