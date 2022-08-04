Strictly 2022 line-up: Kym Marsh signs up to series after being asked ‘for years’

Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.

In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The first announcements were made on Thursday’s episode of BBC Breakfast (4 August).

Actor Will Mellor was named as the first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.

Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.

Speaking about his participation, Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Will Mellor is taking part in ‘Strictly 2022’ (BBC)

The second celebrity to be named was actor and former singer Kym Marsh.

Marsh shot to fame as a member of pop band Hear’Say after winning ITV talent series Popstars in 2001. However, she went on to pursue an acting career and was cast as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

Speaking about her appointment, Marsh said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Kym Marsh is participating in ‘Strictly’ 2022’ (BBC)

This year’s series of Strictly will be the BBC competition’s 20th run. The most recent series, which concluded in December 2021, was won by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC on 10 September.