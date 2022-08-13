Strictly 2022 line-up: Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton becomes final star to join new series

Isobel Lewis
·9 min read

Strictly Come Dancing has slowly announced its 2022 line-up.

In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following two weeks.

Luckily, fans won’t have long to wait until Strictly returns either, as the show is expected to be back on our screens early September.

Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?

Actor Will Mellor was named as this year’s first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.

Will Mellor was the first to be announced (BBC)
Will Mellor was the first to be announced (BBC)

Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty, and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.

Speaking about his participation, Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

The second celebrity to be named was actor and former singer Kym Marsh.

Kym Marsh is participating in ‘Strictly’ 2022’ (BBC)
Kym Marsh is participating in ‘Strictly’ 2022’ (BBC)

Marsh shot to fame as a member of pop band Hear’Say after winning ITV talent series Popstars in 2001. However, she went on to pursue an acting career and was cast as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

Speaking about her appointment, Marsh said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

The third celebrity to be announced was radio DJ and presenter Richie Anderson, who will participate in the show’s second all-male partnership.

Richie Anderson is the third celebrity contestant announced for ‘Strictly’
Richie Anderson is the third celebrity contestant announced for ‘Strictly’

Anderson, who presents travel bulletins on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, and is a regular host of The One Show, said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Celebrity number four is Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams, who admitted on Friday’s edition of the show (5 August) that she is “terrified” about the weeks ahead.

Kayde Adams is one of three Adams within the cast (BBC)
Kayde Adams is one of three Adams within the cast (BBC)

She told the BBC: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

On Saturday (6 August), comedian and Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams was named as the fifth celebrity competing on the show.

Adams will be appearing on ‘Strictly’ 2022 (BBC)
Adams will be appearing on ‘Strictly’ 2022 (BBC)

Appearing on Strictly has long been Adams’s dream, as she told the BBC: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly. I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.”

Another celebrity joined the Strictly line-up on Sunday (7 August) – this time being Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

Simmonds will be heading to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor (Unknown)
Simmonds will be heading to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor (Unknown)

The gold medal-winner said that she was “absolutely petrified” to join the show, adding: “To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show.”

On Monday (8 August), the latest Strictly star was announced. Kiss FM radio presenter, TV presenter and DJ Tyler West said that he was “so gassed” to be joining the show.

Tyler West will be taking part (Unknown)
Tyler West will be taking part (Unknown)

“As I started writing this I already got cramp,” he says. “It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

This year’s series of Strictly will be the BBC competition’s 20th run. The most recent series, which concluded in December 2021, was won by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Bros star Matt Goss was also announced as part of the line-up on Monday (8 August).

(BBC)
(BBC)

The 53-year-old is best known as one half of the Eighties pop band Bros, which he sang in opposite his brother Luke.

Goss admitted he was feeling nervous about his stint on the reality series, but said he is looking forward to “getting going”. He has previously appeared on Strictly in 2013 as part of the Christmas special.

Comedian Ellie Taylor is the ninth contestant joining this year’s series

Ellie Taylor (BBC)
Ellie Taylor (BBC)

Taylor is known as a regular on the BBC’s Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live at the Apollo. She is a co-host on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down and also stars in Apple TV’s multi-award-winning comedy Ted Lasso. Ellie’s debut book, My Child and Other Mistakes, became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2021.

“Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins!” she said. “I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

“At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!”

Britain’s Got Talent star Molly Rainford has been announced as the 10th contestant taking part

Molly Rainford (BBC)
Molly Rainford (BBC)

Singer Rainford rose to fame aged 11 as the youngest ever finalist of Britain’s Got Talent. She is currently the star of the CBBC show Nova Jones, in which she plays an intergalactic pop superstar. She has also released two EPs and her biggest single, “Commitment”, has garnered millions of streams.

“I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing,” the singer and actor said. “I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

Former Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams MBE was announced as the 11th celebrity

Tony Adams is taking part in ‘Strictly’ (BBC)
Tony Adams is taking part in ‘Strictly’ (BBC)

The retired sportsman said of his appointment: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

“Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”

The 12th celebrity to be announced for Strictly is Fleur East

Fleur East is getting her dance on (Unknown)
Fleur East is getting her dance on (Unknown)

East shot to fame after reaching the X Factor finals in 201, following which the singer-songwriter released two albums. Since 2018, East has presented Hits Radio Breakfast Show, and has presented on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and gameshow The Void.

Speaking about taking part in Strictly, East said: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much.

“Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin is the 13th contestant to be announced

Hamza Yassin will hit the dancefloor (BBC)
Hamza Yassin will hit the dancefloor (BBC)

Countryfile presenter Yassin was the next star to sign on for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Yassin is known to younger viewers as Ranger Hamza from the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk.

He said: “I’m sure all of the contestants for Strictly this year got a phone call saying that they are going to be on Strictly, whereas for me, I’m the odd one out. I got a satellite text message notification from my agent saying in capital letters, ‘you are on Strictly woop, woop!’”

He added: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public. My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

EastEnders star James Bye is the 14th Strictly cast member

James Bye is the latest ‘Strictly’ announcement (BBC)
James Bye is the latest ‘Strictly’ announcement (BBC)

Actor Bye, who is best known for playing Martin Fowler in the long-running BBC soap since 2014, was the 14th celeb to join Strictly 2022. He has also appeared in The Great Train Robbery, Hummingbird, The Hooligan Factory and Cemetery Junction.

However, Bye insists his acting background gives him no head start on the dance floor. “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes - in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot,” he said.

15th and final celebrity joining cast is presenter Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton is the final contestant to be announced (BBC)
Helen Skelton is the final contestant to be announced (BBC)

Countryfile and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton rounds out the 2022 Strictly line-up.

Her involvement was announced on Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 series on Saturday (13 August). She said she was “really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure”.

“I did the Christmas [version of Strictly] the other year,” said Skelton. “The hair is the best, the makeup is incredible, the costumes are incredible. Who gets to go to work and be made to look a bit like Beyonce and have a fun time?

“I thought this is madness to not do it, of course I should do it, it will be so much fun.”

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC on 10 September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What Jackie Bradley Jr. signing means for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays' depth chart has quickly become crowded with big-league outfielders.

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Alberta girls' softball team thrilled to represent Canada at Little League World Series

    For the first time in more than two decades, an all-girls team from Alberta will compete at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C. — kicking off their opening game on Tuesday night. Aged 13 and under, the St. Albert Angels will represent Canada in a game against a team from the Philippines on Aug. 9. "We have to prove ourselves every single game," said Ella Stranaghan, a 13-year-old pitcher for the Angels. The U13 St. Albert team won gold at the Canada Little League Softball

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery scores big upset win at Bellator 284

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A