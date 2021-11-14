Strictly 2021: How much do pro dancers get paid?

The brand-new series of Strictly Come Dancing is underway, as the 2021 cast of celebrity contestants take their first steps on the dancefloor.

Contestants including McFly’s Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise and comedian Judi Love have been paired up with the Strictly professionals.

It’s worth remembering that we only see a fraction of the work the professional dancers, from Gorka Marquez to Oti Mabuse, do on the show.

Behind the scenes, they take part in a gruelling training schedule with their partners, which can take up to 14 hours a day, and also choreograph the routines themselves.

While the BBC has never confirmed each professional dancer’s salary, it has been widely reported that each one is paid a flat fee of between £35,000 to £50,000 to appear on the show.

However, each dancer gets several opportunities to top this up, on the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour as well as in stage shows, musicals and theatre productions.

Many of the professionals take part in P&O cruise tours, which can reportedly earn as much as £90,000 in just 12 weeks.

