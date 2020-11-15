Strictly 2020: Max George apologises after dropping huge F-bomb live on air

It was apologies all round on Strictly after a celebrity contestant dropped a huge F-bomb live on air.

Max George, a member of boy band The Wanted, had just performed a challenging American Smooth dance with professional partner Dianne Buswell when he shouted "F***ing get in".

Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman apologised for any offence caused on Saturday night’s episode (14 November), with George himself feeling particularly repentant backstage.

"I also just want to quickly apologise for some language earlier that involved Max," Winkleman said, adding: "I don’t know the details, I don’t know if you heard. If you did, we’re deeply sorry. Even if you didn’t hear, we’re sorry on every level."

George told his fans on Instagram after the show: “Apologies by the way if I may have let out a bad word.”

"It was just in the moment and I do apologise for that. Hope I didn’t offend anyone and hope the dance didn’t offend anyone either."

He also tweeted: "Hope you enjoyed the dance guys!!!! I may have got a little bit lost in the moment and said a bad word. Apologies if that was the case!"

This was th first episode of Strictly to air after former boxing pro Nicola Adams was forced to quit after her dance partner, Katya Jones, caught coronavirus.

Adams said she was "devastated" to leave the series.

