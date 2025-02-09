Advertisement

'Strickland is trash': Fighters react to Dricus Du Plessis' title defense vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312

mike bohn
·3 min read
Nearly 13 months after their first encounter, Dricus Du Plessis once again got his hand raised in Saturday's UFC 312 rematch with Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis (23-2 MMA, 9-0 UFC) achieved a second consecutive title defense in his reign as middleweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Strickland (29-7 MMA, 16-7 UFC) in the event headliner at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The first fight, which went down at UFC 297 in January 2024, saw Du Plessis claim a unanimous decision. Now he is 2-0 in head-to-head competition with Strickland.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Du Plessis beating Strickland at UFC 312.

Tweets by dricusduplessis

Tweets by dricusduplessis

Tweets by dricusduplessis

