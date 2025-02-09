'Strickland is trash': Fighters react to Dricus Du Plessis' title defense vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312

.

Nearly 13 months after their first encounter, Dricus Du Plessis once again got his hand raised in Saturday's UFC 312 rematch with Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis (23-2 MMA, 9-0 UFC) achieved a second consecutive title defense in his reign as middleweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Strickland (29-7 MMA, 16-7 UFC) in the event headliner at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The first fight, which went down at UFC 297 in January 2024, saw Du Plessis claim a unanimous decision. Now he is 2-0 in head-to-head competition with Strickland.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Du Plessis beating Strickland at UFC 312.

* * * *

Tweets by dricusduplessis

Gearing up for battle ⚔️ Your #UFC312 main event is not far away! pic.twitter.com/hPAxCdY9r4 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 9, 2025

Tweets by dricusduplessis

“Saturday we’re gonna go to war”



… continues the trend of teep/jab all round 1 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 9, 2025

Tweets by dricusduplessis

Dricuss pressing a lot of buttons on the controller and it’s starting to pay off at the end of RD. It could be 1-1 or 2-0 DDP. Strickland needs to pick it up here. #UFC312 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 9, 2025

2-0 driscus — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 9, 2025

30-27 Du Plessis. Strickland needs to make a few mid-fight adjustments if he wants to get his hand raised tonight #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Championship Rounds 🏆 #UFC312 How are you scoring Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2?! pic.twitter.com/Ybk3RScyan — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 9, 2025

10 minutes left on the table... Who's leaving #UFC312 with the belt?? pic.twitter.com/mJEp605XTt — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2025

4-0 DDP.



Strickland's nose is bleeding a lot. Maybe broken. Last 5 minutes for him coming up. Might be his last chance at a title. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 9, 2025

This replay of the shot from Dricus du Plessis that broke Sean Strickland's nose... WOW! #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/haWDOscIQ0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 9, 2025

Sean Strickland is absolute trash at fighting 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 9, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is a top 5 P4P in the world. Put some respect on the champion!!! #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Eric Nicksick told Strickland that he needed to load up, take chances, and go all out to finish. Then Strickland went out there and continued to do basically the same thing he’s been doing since Rd 1. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 9, 2025

They go the distance! #UFC312 How did you score Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2?! pic.twitter.com/m1b8rXdBwF — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 9, 2025

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: 'Strickland is trash': Fighters react to Dricus Du Plessis' title defense vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312