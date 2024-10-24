Strettycast 215: A win, marred by cost-cutting INEOS
Brian and John sit down to discuss the long-awaited win against Brentford, the front three potential, the upcoming game against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbache and the decision that INEOS have taken around the European away collection system, plus your questions!
