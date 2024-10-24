Strettycast 215: A win, marred by cost-cutting INEOS

Brian and John sit down to discuss the long-awaited win against Brentford, the front three potential, the upcoming game against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbache and the decision that INEOS have taken around the European away collection system, plus your questions!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts are your other favourite podcast apps.

Oct 24 2024, 7:23

