The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece
Grab four styles in one easy pack.
On the list of day-ruining wardrobe malfunctions, a shirt that won’t stay tucked in holds a top spot — at least for me. That’s why I started filling my wardrobe with bodysuits that’ll stay put, and I’m constantly on the hunt for cute new styles. Most recently, a quick Amazon search for summer-ready, sleeveless options led me to this pack of four ribbed bodysuits that happens to be on sale for $46, which comes out to just $12 apiece.
What makes this set stand out is that each included style has a different neckline, giving you endless outfit opportunities. The bodysuits are made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and elastane and come in 26 color combinations, including neutral tones, bright shades, and a mix of both. Plus, they have snap closures on the bottom, making it easy to get the one-pieces on and off.
$62
$46
Given that the pack of bodysuits comes with four versions, you can style the tops for virtually any occasion. Heading into the office? Throw on one of the high-neck bodysuits with a pair of trousers and a blazer. Going out to dinner? Wear the cutout one-piece with a mini skirt and heels. And if you’re getting dressed for a casual weekend brunch, the square-neck bodysuit with a pair of jean shorts is a no-brainer.
In the Amazon reviews section, dozens of shoppers raved about the bodysuits. One reviewer called them “so comfortable and breathable,” while another shopper said they “fit like a glove.” A third person described the fit as not “too tight or too loose,” making the bodysuits comfortable enough for all-day wear.
Other reviewers gushed about the ribbed material. “The fabric has stretch, it's super soft, and the quality is superb,” a happy shopper said. Plus, a second person confirmed the bodysuits are “surprisingly high quality for the price,” and the “snaps hold well.”
I don’t know about you, but all of these glowing reviews definitely convinced me to add the bodysuit four-pack to my Amazon cart. I’ll be wearing them on repeat all summer long with everything from jeans to midi skirts.
Read the original article on InStyle.