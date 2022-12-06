Stretcher Chairs Market Report - The Global Market is Growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027 | Douglas Insights

Douglas - Isle Of Man, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has analysed all facets of the stretcher chairs market and unveiled the changes in market trends due to technological advancements in chairs, growing healthcare infrastructures, and the rising number of accidents in certain regions. With the inclusion of stretcher chairs market research reports in its comparison engine, Douglas Insights will allow analysts, market researchers, businesses, and industry experts, to easily spot market trends, forecasts, growth drivers, key restraints, market restrictions and challenges.

As the world's first comparison engine for market research reports, Douglas Insights gives access to the widest range of private and public market reports. It is a digital tool that allows researchers to compare various reports by Price, Date of Release, Publisher Rating, and Table of Contents.

Market Insights

The global stretcher chairs market is projected to grow at a decent rate in the coming years, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027. The main drivers for the growth of the stretcher chairs market are the global increase in the geriatric population and the rise in the number of people with disabilities. Additionally, the global expansion and penetration of the ecommerce industry, economic growth in urban regions, rising number of accidents, and technological advancements in stretcher chairs are also expected to help drive the growth of this market.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Stretcher Chairs Market with detailed charts and figures: https://douglasinsights.com/stretcher-chairs-market

Other growth drivers include developments in the healthcare infrastructure of developing nations and the growth of the healthcare industry. While manual stretcher chairs dominate the market, advanced electronic chairs and innovative solutions in places like corridors and stairs offer excellent growth opportunities for key market players. Automation in stretcher chairs is also proving beneficial for patients and manufacturers alike due to the boost in sales of more convenient and less labour-intensive products. Market trends indicate that the wide range of products and a variety of combination of technologies is expected to increase the yield and productivity of the stretcher chair market.

In terms of regions, North America dominates the market owing to its highly developed healthcare sector, presence of key market players, continual progression in patient mobility and handling technologies, and increased awareness among consumers and healthcare organisations. On the other hand, Europe offers lucrative growth opportunities owing to its modernisation of healthcare infrastructure, rising number of healthcare centres, hospitals, and senior homes, and the higher spending power of individuals in developed and matured markets like Germany and the U.K.

According to current trends, the Asia Pacific region is also quite promising in terms of growth opportunities because of its rising geriatric population, rapid urbanisation, growing adoption of medical devices, and a growing number of accidents and subsequent disabilities. Conversely, the main restraint to the growth of the stretcher chairs market in all regions is the high cost of technological advancements in patient mobility, including stretcher chairs. While this may prevent patients from acquiring greater mobility from speciality stretcher chairs, improvements in manual stretcher chair production and pricing will help curb this restraint.

The main end users of the global stretcher chairs market include hospitals, clinics, healthcare centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and other organisations like senior homes. The major players in this market include GF Health Products Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Elekta AB, Winco Mfg LLC, Medifa GmbH, AMTAI Medical Equipment Inc., Wy'East Medical Corporation, Getinge AB, IBIOM Instruments Ltée, UFSK-International Osys GmbH, Span-America Medical Systems, and NovyMed International BV.

Report Segmentations:

By Product Type

  • General Stretcher Chairs

  • Special Stretcher Chairs

By Technology

  • Powered Stretcher Chairs

  • Manual Stretcher Chairs

By End-user

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

  • Others

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global Stretcher Chairs industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Stretcher Chairs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving Stretcher Chairs market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Stretcher Chairs market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Stretcher Chairs and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Stretcher Chairs across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

