Stretch run: Eight questions heading into the final month of the MLB season

Chris Bumbaca and Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·7 min read

A typical Major League Baseball regular season, at one point in the game’s history, ended before the calendar flipped to October.

While that is no longer true, September remains a make-or-break month – for teams fighting for postseason positioning, a player looking to turn around a lost campaign, a call-up looking to make a first impression or (and this may be specific to 2022) a future Hall of Famer chasing a legendary milestone.

There is an entire month of baseball to play, and with that, plenty of questions that must be answered. Here are eight we try our best to answer.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz reacts after defeating the Dodgers.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz reacts after defeating the Dodgers.

Mets or Braves: Who wins the NL East?

If it feels like the late 1990s, that’s because the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are battling atop the NL East as fall beckons. Back then, the Braves typically came out ahead. This time around, the Mets lead by three games.

The evenly matched teams both have manageable schedules – Atlanta must navigate a West Coast swing, however, while the Mets' schedule turns more favorable. An element of bad blood has already been dosed into the rivalry, with Braves right-hander Spencer Strider saying the Mets benefited from “luck” on offense. A three-game series between the teams that begins Sept. 30 could determine which of the clubs – both could be 100-game winners by then – finishes first.

SIDELINED: White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see heart specialists, out indefinitely

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox

How early will the Dodgers clinch the NL West?

Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers' record entering September: 90-39. What’s more impressive: The fact they have 90 wins already, or the fact they haven’t even lost 40 games yet? Some guy named Clayton Kershaw comes off the injured list on Thursday, too.

As it stands, the Dodgers’ magic number is 14. Six of their next 10 games are against the second-place San Diego Padres, who are an insurmountable 18 ½ games behind Los Angeles. Will Dodgers manager Dave Roberts write out a “hangover lineup” on Monday, Sept. 12, when the team faces the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road? There is more than a decent chance.

Which teams get last 2 NL wild card spots?

The top-heavy NL East has created a scenario in which three teams – the Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies – are fighting for the fifth and sixth NL postseason slots.

One is going to be on the outside looking come playoff time.

Right now, that would be the Brewers (69-60). Philadelphia (73-58) is in fifth and San Diego (73-59) is 2½ games ahead. Milwaukee’s choice to trade closer Josh Trader at the deadline drew ire, and although Hader has been bad for the Padres, they will be the ones laughing if they are playing into October and Milwaukee goes home.

The Phillies have plenty of games against bad teams remaining; winning against lesser teams has been their primary strategy, especially since firing manager Joe Girardi earlier this season. If Philadelphia isn’t playing deep into October, it will hurt, a lot. But that is how whoever the odd one out is going to feel on Oct. 6.

Guardians or Twins: Who wins the AL Central?

The Chicago White Sox, two games under .500, somehow aren’t out of it (5 games back). But this discussion will revolve around the first-place Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins, who are 1½  games in the rear-view mirror.

For the Twins, it will be essential to remain tough at home. The Guardians must feast on the Kansas City Royals over the final six games of the year. The teams will also face each other in consecutive weekends during the back half of September. Cleveland has been one of the more pleasant surprises in MLB this season. An AL Central crown will affirm that.

Can the Orioles really make the playoffs?

Yes! This Baltimore squad refused to quit in August (17-10), even after management traded away some of the team’s top players at the deadline. Baltimore is two games behind the Blue Jays for the AL’s third wild card spot and the two teams face off 10 times before the season ends.

Former No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman’s arrival sparked things earlier in the year and the Orioles should get a boost from top prospect Gunnar Henderson, who homered in his MLB debut on Wednesday. Baltimore’s starting pitching was terrific in August with Kyle Bradish (3.14 ERA), Jordan Lyles (3.18), Austin Voth (2.57) and Dean Kremer (2.25) all making at least five starts.

Will Aaron Judge set the AL home run record?

With 51 home runs entering September, Judge is on pace to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. A free agent after the season, the 30-year-old Yankees slugger would be the first player since 2001 (Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa) to top 60 homers.

Maris (61 in 1961) and Babe Ruth (60 in 1927), both Yankees, are the only two AL players to hit 60 home runs in a season. Maris' mark stood as baseball's all-time record until 1998. The Yankees have 31 games remaining, 16 of them in the Bronx, where Judge has hit 27 of his 51 homers to date.

Will Albert Pujols join the 700 club?

The 42-year-old’s torrid August (eight homers) put him in position to make a run at 700 in his final season, entering September with 694 in his career. Pujols would become only the fourth player in history to hit 700, joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

St. Louis has built a nice cushion over the Brewers in the NL Central and Pujols will get regular at-bats down the stretch, but the future Hall of Famer has an uphill climb with 31 games to go.

Would Pujols consider a return in 2023 if he comes up short?

“I’m still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever,” Pujols told USA TODAY Sports. “If you were going to tell me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I would have told you that you’re freakin’ crazy. My career has been amazing.”

Who's going to clinch Manager of the Year?

American League: Dusty Baker, Astros – Justin Verlander’s return to Cy Young form certainly offset Carlos Correa’s departure, but the 73-year-old Baker has Houston as the favorites to return to the World Series. It may not mean a thing without a ring, but Baker’s success in Houston has hushed some of his critics. Named the NL’s top manager in 1993, 1997 and 2000 with the San Francisco Giants, Baker should win a fourth career award when the Astros finish with the AL’s best record.

National League: Dave Roberts hasn’t won this award since 2016, somehow. No Mets manager has won the award … ever, somehow.

One of those two things will change. (Rob Thomson, the Phillies’ interim manager, and first-year Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol deserve honorable mentions.)

Mets owner Steve Cohen struck gold by hiring Buck Showalter, the perfect manager for this year’s Mets club. Another Manager of the Year win would be Showalter’s fourth; his previous three were with three different organizations (Yankees, Rangers, Orioles).

What will prevent that is if the Dodgers do something historic, like win 108 games or more. At that point, it has to go to Roberts. Yes, his rosters are always elite, but for one club to have a sustained stretch of excellence like the Dodgers have under Roberts means the skipper is doing something right.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB in September: Biggest questions entering baseball's stretch run

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bodycam video released in Busey sex offense investigation

    Authorities in New Jersey released video and documents related to sexual offense charges filed against actor Gary Busey, who is accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at a horror movie convention earlier this month. Busey, 78, faces charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment. The charges stem from alleged actions Aug. 12-14 at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in the southern Jersey town, which is a suburb of Philadelphia.

  • SeaTrek | Mornin gBlend

    The Florida Aquarium is offering a new adventure called SeaTrek, allowing you to go into one of the aquarium's exhibits. We got the chance to experience it ourselves!

  • Rockies vs. Braves Highlights

    Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. lift Braves to 3-2 win

  • Steve Kerr: ‘I’d love to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo’

    The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this week with Egyptian outlet FilGoal during a trip to Cairo, Egypt to coach campers at a Basketball Without Borders program. Kerr, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, spent several years living in Cairo ...

  • University officials respond to gang rape allegations involving punter Matt Araiza and others

    San Diego State University officials made their first public statements addressing a civil lawsuit filed against former punter Matt Araiza and two other football players of allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl. "To be absolutely clear, we take allegations of sexual assault very seriously and do not support any actions or behaviors that cause harm to others," Athletic Director John Wicker said Monday at a press conference. The university officials pushed back against criticism of how the school handed the sexual assault allegations, with Wicker telling reporters, "It is absolutely not true that we swept this under the rug," at the press conference.

  • Ana de Armas Responds to 'Blonde's NC-17 Rating: "I Didn't Understand"

    Ana de Armas was asked about Blonde's NC-17 rating, and said she "didn't understand" why it happened.

  • Sánchez earns first win since 2020, Nationals beat A's 5-1

    Aníbal Sánchez earned his first victory in nearly two years, Luke Voit hit a two-run home run and the Washington Nationals beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dermis Garcia homered for the second straight game for Oakland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Athletics are an AL-worst 49-82 and assured of their first losing season since 2017.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu