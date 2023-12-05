Stretch marks don't usually go away on their own. Here's what works to get rid of them.

Stretch marks can be both common and bothersome. These narrow, parallel streaks or lines that appear wherever the skin has been stretched too rapidly affect billions of people. You may have noticed them on your own skin if you've experienced weight gain, muscle growth or pregnancy. Though they usually appear gradually - often accompanied by minor itchiness around the area where the skin is becoming thinner - many people notice them suddenly when they appear around their hips, thighs, stomach, buttocks or breasts.

And while stretch marks, also known as striae, are "generally harmless," explains Samuel Lin, MD, an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and a double board-certified plastic surgeon who practices in Boston, he says they are frequently a "cause of cosmetic concern" for many people.

Do stretch marks go away naturally?

The first thing that many people who experience stretch marks wonder is if they will ever go away on their own. The simple answer is no. Though over time, they usually become flatter and fade from a reddish/purple hue to a more silvery or pale color, which makes them less noticeable, "stretch marks don't go away entirely on their own," says Dustin Portela, DO, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Treasure Valley Dermatology in Boise, Idaho.

That applies for people who have lost the weight that caused their skin to stretch in the first place. Because the stretched skin is basically a form of scarring, "like other scars, stretch marks will usually not completely disappear - even for people who experience weight loss," says Lin.

How to get rid of stretch marks

When it comes to making stretch marks less noticeable, "I always recommend an SPF 30 with a high concentration of zinc oxide if the skin is exposed to the sun," suggests Debra Jaliman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. This can be helpful as zinc oxide is known to reflect light away from the skin's surface. She also recommends retinoid creams derived from vitamin A since "retinoids can stimulate collagen production to repair the skin." Some people also use concealer or foundation for stretch marks areas that are visible.

Beyond covering up or diminishing stretch marks subtly, there are more targeted approaches available to reduce their appearance, though Mayo Clinic notes that "none has been proved to be more consistently successful than the others."

Portela agrees, saying it's "challenging to completely eliminate stretch marks." Still, he points to some popular treatments that include:

Laser therapy can be effective for some people and works as different types of lasers penetrate the skin to "disrupt the unhealthy collagen and promote new collagen growth," Portela says.

Microneedling is also popular and involves puncturing the skin with tiny needles, which can stimulate collagen production.

Radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN) is similar to microneedling in that the device uses many needles to penetrate the skin. "However, when the needles are under the skin, a current of radiofrequency energy is passed between the needles which can tighten the skin and stimulate collagen production," says Portela.

Lin adds that other treatments that are sometimes used to treat stretch marks include the use of hyaluronic acid, light therapies, chemical peels, collagen injections and microdermabrasion.

Is getting rid of stretch marks safe?

Despite so many options to choose from, Lin says that "no single modality has proven completely effective;" and that the amount of time one has had stretch marks and one's skin type will also affect one's results. What's more, each treatment has its own side effects "and efficacy may depend on the type of striae and patient skin tone," adds Lin.

Side effects for retinoids, for instance, include dry or irritated skin. Microneedling can cause short-term redness or swelling of the skin; and chemical peels can cause acne, discomfort and even infection.

Generally though, most side effects related to stretch mark treatments are minor and the procedures and creams aren't considered harmful so long as they are prescribed or overseen by a healthcare professional who knows the patient's medical history. "Consult with your preferred board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon to see which treatment options may be right for you," advises Lin.

