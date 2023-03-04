Stretch of Highway 168 in Fresno County foothills to remain closed. When will it re-open?

Stretches of Highway 168 in the Fresno County foothills will not re-opening this weekend due to another storm forecast to hit the area.

The California Highway Patrol said in an update Friday evening that Highway 168 around the four-lane stretch will “remain closed this weekend as we continue to assess our recovery efforts and ensure the roads are safe to travel after the next storm.”

The CHP said the roads on Highway 168 above Shaver Lake remain narrow, but “progress is being made.”

Caltrans continues to work on the roads by clearing Highway 168, CHP said.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia National Park from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said “as of today, there is no offstreet parking and 99% of all businesses are closed. No snow park or snow play areas are accessible to anyone.”

He added that there is room for one vehicle above Shaver Dam.

It’s unknown when Highway 168 will completely reopen, dependent on how much snow falls this weekend.

The highway has been closed since Feb. 24.