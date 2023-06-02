Stretch of I-70 in Kansas City area to shut down; Here’s what you need to know

The clocking is ticking on the time left before a stretch of Interstate 70 in the Kansas City area shuts down so crews can tear down an aging bridge over the highway.

The closures will begin at 2 a.m. Saturday with the highway being completely shut down two hours later, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The demolition work will affect traffic headed to Kauffman Stadium, so fans will need to take alternative routes to see the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies.

The demolition is part of a $5 million to $6 million project to replace the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over I-70 in Independence, as well as make interchange improvements to the ramps and approaches in the area, said Lairyn McGregor, a spokeswoman for MoDOT’s Kansas City District, in a news release.

During the work, drivers can expect eastbound I-70 to be closed between Interstate 435 and Noland Road. Traffic will be detoured along southbound I-435 to eastbound Interstate 470.

Meanwhile, motorists can expect westbound I-70 to be closed between I-470/Missouri 291 and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured along southbound Missouri 291/westbound I-470 to northbound I-435.

Here’s a closer look at the timing of the shut down of the highway.

Beginning at 2 a.m., crews will close one lane of eastbound and westbound I-70.

At the same time, crews will close the ramps from northbound and southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70/Blue Ridge Cutoff; Blue Ridge Cutoff to eastbound I-70; eastbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff; southbound and northbound I-470/Missouri 291 to westbound I-70; Lee’s Summit Road to westbound I-70 and Noland Road to westbound I-70.

Beginning at 3 a.m., crews will reduce I-70 to one lane in each direction.

Beginning at 4 a.m., I-70 will completely close.

Drivers will need to use the signed detours or seek alternate routes, that includes fans headed to the Royals’ game. Some of the alternative routes to Kauffman Stadium include taking I-470 and I-435 as well as exiting at Manchester Trafficway and accessing the stadium via Stadium Drive.

To remove the bridge, crews will pad the roadway under the bridge with materials to prevent I-70 from being damage. The contractor will then cut the bridge and use hydraulic hammers on excavators to break up the concrete, McGregor said.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time.

The demolition is expected to be completed and I-70 reopened no later than 5 a.m. on Monday. Except for intermittent lane closur1es, there will be three lanes of traffic on eastbound I-70 throughout construction of the new bridge, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.