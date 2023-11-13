'Stressful' disease manageable with better tools, says mom

As a pediatric nurse, Melissa Bordage had a good idea what was wrong when her six-year-old son started losing weight and had to go to pee several times a night.

She quickly arranged a visit to the doctor, who confirmed through a prick test on his finger that Ethan’s blood sugar was sky-high, a sure sign of Type 1 diabetes.

But the New Brunswick mother of three had no idea how difficult managing the disease would be, especially in that first year.

“Being a nurse, you’d think I’d be able to easily manage this,” said Bordage, who works at the Saint John Regional Hospital. “But it was very, very stressful for our family. The first year, we had to wake him twice a night, at midnight and 3 o’clock, to do a finger poke to test his blood sugar. He had multiple finger pokes throughout the day. He had highs and lows with his blood sugar. It felt unmanageable, and it was really difficult to adjust. He just felt like he couldn’t be a kid anymore. It was this constant treatment.

“It took a huge toll on our mental health, mine especially. My husband is kind of the rock in our family. But I was full of anxiety, constantly.”

Diabetes is a serious disease, and left untreated can lead to serious complications, such as blindness, heart attacks and kidney failure. In the case of Type 1, the pancreas does not produce insulin, an important hormone that helps your body to control the level of sugar, or glucose, in your blood. People with Type 2 diabetes don’t produce enough insulin and become resistant to the hormone. While Type 1 is worse, both require patients to take steps to manage and control their blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is also growing as a public health problem, with as many as 12 per cent of New Brunswickers – more than 100,000 people – stricken.

Last week, New Brunswick announced new measures to help with the disease. On top of the insulin pump program, it will now offer continuous glucose monitoring devices for eligible patients.

Such devices allow people with diabetes to closely monitor their blood sugar levels and adjust their insulin as needed. Up to 5,000 people will benefit.

It’s part of a new, five-year, $27-million diabetes strategy the Progressive Conservative government rolled out earlier this year. A few months ago, it announced the insulin pump program would include people aged 26 and older, not just younger patients, and updated the client and family contribution calculations to include more income categories.

“It’s excellent news,” Bordage said. “Diabetes is very difficult to manage. The illness is different every day and every hour. So to have this technology that people can access, it’s so important. It prevents complications and properly manages a chronic illness.”

Ethan’s family got a continuous glucose monitoring device in 2019, a year after he was first diagnosed, paid through private insurance. It was life-changing, Bordage said, because they no longer had to prick his finger and test him multiple times a day and night. Instead, he wears a small sensor on his skin.

“While I’m at work, I can monitor Ethan’s glucose level. So when he’s at school, I know how he’s doing. There are arrows that tell me if he’s trending steady, if his blood sugars are going up, if he’s going down toward a low, we can intervene and treat that before he gets there. So it allows him to be a kid now. He’s really into karate and music. He loves going to a jam session every Wednesday night, and we can drop him off, and we can monitor him from afar and not have to worry if he’ll have a severe hypoglycemic episode.”

Earlier this month, Ethan, who is now in Grade 6, decided he would also get an insulin pump that works in tandem with the monitor, again paid for through private insurance. There’s a tiny patch adhered to his skin, and he can hook up a thin tube to the small pump that he carries on his waist or in his pocket.

Best of all, he no longer has to give himself needles in his stomach, skin or legs several times a day.

“Initially he didn’t want a pump,” Bordage said. “It’s a lot for a little guy to have something attached to him. But he decided that’s what he wanted. He transitioned to that and it’s been wonderful. This pump, 24 hours a day, can give him the insulin he needs. And he's gone from eight to 10 injections a day to one site change every three days.”

The new provincial coverage for continuous glucose monitoring is available to people who are not covered by private insurance and require intensive insulin therapy delivered by a pump or at least three daily injections. That coverage will extend to people of all ages who meet the medical eligibility criteria, and who meet the income-testing process.

At the announcement on the grounds of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, Health Minister Bruce Fitch explained that the help was meant for people with the most severe forms of the disease. Many patients can control their blood sugar level through good diet and exercise, while others have the means or the private insurance to pay for their own medical equipment, he said.

“Unfortunately, sometimes people don't manage their diabetes because of the costs,” he told reporters. “If we can take the barriers away from people managing their diabetes, it will prevent trips to the emergency rooms, trips to the hospitals and ultimately some of the amputations.”

Glenn Thibeault, executive director of Diabetes Canada, called it a step in the right direction.

“You can live a better quality of life,” he said, noting that the average person with diabetes would have to spend $18,000 extra to have the proper tools to manage the disease.

For Bordage, she’s happy with her son’s newfound independence.

“When Ethan’s at school and notices that his glucose level is dropping, he can treat himself now. More recently, with his insulin pump, he can program it. He loves that independence and gives him more control over his treatment plan, and not always depending on me or my husband.”

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner