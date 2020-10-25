Stressed about the holidays already? Keep calm with these all-natural CBD skin care products

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Though the holidays are bound to look very different as a result of the restrictions that COVID-19 has placed on social gatherings, the stress of preparing a family meal and sharing gifts looms over everyone’s head.
News outlets are already offering advice on how to save up for a “cash strapped” Christmas, as the pandemic has put major restraints on people’s budgets.
In 2018, a survey showed that one in four Canadians felt that the financial stress of the holidays negatively impacted their mental health, and that the holidays caused more anxiety and stress for them than any other time of year.
Now, imagine how much that statistic has changed since the first COVID-19 outbreak - increasing numbers of people will be laying their budgets on the line in attempts to give back and enjoy the holidays.
In addition, the amount of energy and physical labour that preparing a Christmas dinner uses up can be exhausting.
The solution? CBD-filled skin care.
It’s possible that the best part about using all-natural CBD products throughout the holidays is that you can recharge your complexion and your body with a luscious, moisturizing lotion or rich facial oil to protect your skin from the elements. It’s functionality at its finest.
Say goodbye to aches, pains, and the stress that 2020 has brought on with just a swipe of a serum, or look alive with a brightening eye cream that also lightens your mood.
No matter the product you try, the greatest gift you’ll be giving yourself this Christmas is peace of mind. Better yet, gift your choice to a friend or family member who might need it too.
Ready for a skin care experience like you’ve never had before? Here’s seven all-natural CBD products to chill out with this holiday season.
Calyx Wellness Smooth CBD Lotion
This lavender and sandalwood-scented lotion is packed with hydrating ingredients and offers a localized dose of CBD for lingering aches and pains. It can be used on dry eczema patches to reduce inflammation as well.
Does it really work? Check out this customer review: “I started using Calm last year, and have recently replaced my anxiety medication with it. I also began using Smooth and it has been fantastic for my skin. I highly recommend Calyx Wellness to all of my friends and family.”
SHOP IT: Calyx Wellness, $65
Vertly Soothing Floral Facial Mist
When you feel like you need to take a moment to yourself, cool down with a refreshing spritz of this hydrating, multi-functional mist filled with hemp extract, fresh calendula, rose and lavender hydrosols, and aloe. Use it as a toner or to set makeup for a full day.
Does it really work? Check out this customer review: “I passed out and ended up falling badly on the left side of my body including my face. My face was bruised with a black eye for nearly a week. I couldn't properly wash my face and this was the only product I applied on my face. My face healed much faster than the bruise on the rest of my body. This product saved my face.”
SHOP IT: Vertly, $48
Plant People Restore Face Mask
For detoxification and defence against the cold outside, balance and protect your complexion with this mask full of hemp extract and over 19 potent botanicals. Vitamins B12 and E in combination with willow bark and shiitake mushroom extracts help prevent blemishes, improve skin texture, and reduce signs of redness.
Does it really work? Check out this customer review: “I tried this mask with my partner [and was] somewhat skeptical because I've never done one before. My first impression before putting it on: I appreciated all the natural ingredients and I really dug the colour (it's green!). Now, I get the hype. My face feels softer and super clean like I was pampered in a spa, which is so important in the go-go-go culture of NYC.”
SHOP IT: Plant People, $59
Lord Jones Acid Mantle Repair CBD Moisturizer
One of winter’s biggest skin care woes is the disruption of the acid mantle (a.k.a: the skin’s protective moisture barrier). Your skin’s acid mantle can be damaged by over cleansing and over exfoliating in addition to the affects of the harsh weather. Block bacteria and other contaminants from breaching it with this repairing moisturizer that contains a specially made ceramide complex, hyaluronic acid, ginger, and sustainably sourced squalane.
Does it really work? Check out this customer review: “Did exactly what I wanted and hoped! I've been dealing with skin issues I've never had before and someone at Credo recommended skin products with CBD because it helps with stressed skin (makes sense, right?). I was in need of a moisturizer and was looking to make a small investment if needed. I liked that this product had hyaluronic acid as well. My skin is smoother and getting back to its glowy-ness! Also, Its quite thick so a little goes a long way so I'm also pleased that it's not only worth the money for the quality but quantity as well! Love, love, love!”
SHOP IT: Lord Jones, $75
Prima Night Magic Intensive Facial Oil for Hydration and Radiance
Transform the look of a dull complexion overnight with this golden facial oil. Highlighted with age-defying prickly pear, moringa, avocado, and kukui oils in addition to vitamins K, E, and pure, whole plant hemp extract, this targeted formula is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants and minerals for the skin.
Does it really work? Check out this customer review: “Love this product and how it’s made! My skin is so smooth and dewy when I wake up. I had been meaning to try CBD skin care and [am] so glad I chose Prima. I have oily skin and Night Magic absorbs so nicely and doesn’t leave my face excessively oily.”
SHOP IT: Prima, $88
Superflower Everyday Serum
Give your skin a massive hit of hydration with this unique emulsion that prevents moisture loss. CBD, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, grapeseed and jojoba oils calm, soothe, and replenish tired skin. Layer it under makeup or your go-to moisturizer for extra protection and luminosity.
Does it really work? Check out this customer review: “As a board certified dermatologist I approach new products with great skepticism. After using this product consistently on my neck I have observed a considerable smoothing and evening of texture, wow! Also love the feeling of it on my skin and the scent is impressive. I have tried many CBD products and none compare. Although there is little data on CBD and skin at this time, I believe in the power of the flower and look forward to future superior products from this amazing brand!”
SHOP IT: Superflower, $68
Saint Jane Bright Repair Eye Cream
If you have experience preparing for a Christmas celebration alone, you know that it’s rare to be well-rested. By tapping-in this eye cream and cooling treatment, you can diminish dark circles and de-puff your under eyes. A high dosage of vitamin C mixed with collagen, green tea, and CBD delivers rich antioxidants so that you can pull off a “good night’s sleep”.
Does it really work? Check out this customer review: “Is that you, sleep? You've heard of RBF, right? Well, I experience RTF: Resting Tired Face. No matter how much sleep I get, I frequently have people who tell me, "You look tired.". Um, thanks? I'm sorry? I don't even know what to say to that, other than stop saying that to people. Bright Repair Eye Cream has been a game changer! I apply a small dab under each each and gently tap it in, et voila! Within a few minutes I notice visible results. Brighter skin, reduced puffiness, fewer people commenting on how haggard I look... I don't know how the wizards at Saint Jane did it, but they may have crafted the perfect antidote to RTF. Love it!”
SHOP IT: Saint Jane, $65
