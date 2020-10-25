Stressed about the holidays already? Keep calm with these all-natural CBD skin care products

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Though the holidays are bound to look very different as a result of the restrictions that COVID-19 has placed on social gatherings, the stress of preparing a family meal and sharing gifts looms over everyone’s head.

News outlets are already offering advice on how to save up for a “cash strapped” Christmas, as the pandemic has put major restraints on people’s budgets.

In 2018, a survey showed that one in four Canadians felt that the financial stress of the holidays negatively impacted their mental health, and that the holidays caused more anxiety and stress for them than any other time of year.

Now, imagine how much that statistic has changed since the first COVID-19 outbreak - increasing numbers of people will be laying their budgets on the line in attempts to give back and enjoy the holidays.

In addition, the amount of energy and physical labour that preparing a Christmas dinner uses up can be exhausting.

The solution? CBD-filled skin care.

It’s possible that the best part about using all-natural CBD products throughout the holidays is that you can recharge your complexion and your body with a luscious, moisturizing lotion or rich facial oil to protect your skin from the elements. It’s functionality at its finest.

Say goodbye to aches, pains, and the stress that 2020 has brought on with just a swipe of a serum, or look alive with a brightening eye cream that also lightens your mood.

No matter the product you try, the greatest gift you’ll be giving yourself this Christmas is peace of mind. Better yet, gift your choice to a friend or family member who might need it too.

Ready for a skin care experience like you’ve never had before? Here’s seven all-natural CBD products to chill out with this holiday season.

