'Stressed': 12 hilarious Elf on the Shelf parent rants to brighten your day

Emilee Coblentz, USA TODAY
·4 min read
A Scout Elf from "Elf on the Shelf."
Elf on the Shelf will celebrate 20 years of magic soon.

Love it or not, the tradition – started by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell back in 2005 – became a global phenomenon shortly after “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" hit shelves. The book, still selling fast, comes with a special box holding a small Scout Elf along with an adoption certificate.

If your child has been gifted one, get ready. You are now the elf's permanent home and responsible for all of the Christmas magic.

How does Elf on the Shelf work?

This elf on the shelf is happy as he is tucked away in Wooster, Ohio.
After adopting an elf, there is one big rule to adhere to: kids cannot touch them, or they will lose their magic. Parents on the other hand, must handle the elves each night, less the joy fall dead.

As the story goes, the elves must return to the North Pole every evening to report to Santa on how the children are doing. Parents must assist elves on their trips home by placing them in different spots for children to wake up to each morning.

That's where all the fun lies for kids, in finding where the elf has hidden or what type of mischief it has gotten itself into.

And sure, it's a blast at first, but as the years pass, a parent really does run out of creative ideas for their family elf. Some have turned to the internet to air their frustrations. If you're an elf mom or dad, this is something you'll appreciate.

12 hilarious Elf on the Shelf parent rants

Where can I get Elf on the Shelf ideas?

Scout Elves' activities have been heavily documented online. Here are few ways to see what they have been up to.

  • Find ideas on the Elf on the Shelf blog. Here you'll find the countless, silly and fun ways elves return to homes, plus ideas for elves to arrive for the first time and to say goodbye before they leave.

  • Search Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. There is a endless stream of ideas on social media, plus printables, how-to guides and even stress-free kits. The hashtag #elfontheshelf on Instagram and TikTok returns millions of results.

  • Check in with fellow families who follow the tradition. If your friends have Scout Elves, they can probably share all the ways their elves have landed in their homes and spark inspiration.

Amy Haneline contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elf on the Shelf rants: See how parents are coping this year