'Stressed': 12 hilarious Elf on the Shelf parent rants to brighten your day

A Scout Elf from "Elf on the Shelf."

Elf on the Shelf will celebrate 20 years of magic soon.

Love it or not, the tradition – started by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell back in 2005 – became a global phenomenon shortly after “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" hit shelves. The book, still selling fast, comes with a special box holding a small Scout Elf along with an adoption certificate.

If your child has been gifted one, get ready. You are now the elf's permanent home and responsible for all of the Christmas magic.

How does Elf on the Shelf work?

This elf on the shelf is happy as he is tucked away in Wooster, Ohio.

After adopting an elf, there is one big rule to adhere to: kids cannot touch them, or they will lose their magic. Parents on the other hand, must handle the elves each night, less the joy fall dead.

As the story goes, the elves must return to the North Pole every evening to report to Santa on how the children are doing. Parents must assist elves on their trips home by placing them in different spots for children to wake up to each morning.

That's where all the fun lies for kids, in finding where the elf has hidden or what type of mischief it has gotten itself into.

And sure, it's a blast at first, but as the years pass, a parent really does run out of creative ideas for their family elf. Some have turned to the internet to air their frustrations. If you're an elf mom or dad, this is something you'll appreciate.

12 hilarious Elf on the Shelf parent rants

Apologies to my job, my side projects, and any other creative endeavors…



All my creativity for December is dedicated to figuring out what to do with this stupid elf-on-the-shelf every single night. — ADHD Jesse (@adhdjesse) December 12, 2022

A parent messaged me to ask if I would let her son bring his elf to school because they were having trouble remembering to move it at home and maybe I would be able to do it.



Ummm, no. — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸🟧 (@kdnerak33) December 8, 2023

You know what’s sweatier than sweating out a bet?



Waking up in the middle of the night realizing you didn’t move the elf on the shelf for your kids. — JJ Gruden (@TakingThePoint5) December 5, 2023

Elf on the Shelf really is the most American thing ever.



Like, we really have no imagination for addressing behavior outside of punishment that we will literally take the most joyous time of the year and install a police officer in our house. — kevin nye (@kevinmnye1) December 7, 2023

I don’t want to see pics of well planned out elf on the shelf ideas. I want to see you just woke up, you forgot to move the elf, and your kid is coming down the stairs ideas. — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) December 9, 2022

The creator of Elf on the Shelf is sipping cocktails on a beach somewhere while we all stress out over where to move the damn thing every night — McDad (@mcdadstuff) December 6, 2023

I thought I was having a bad morning & then remembered that some people have to wake up with that Elf on the Shelf. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 9, 2022

Y’all stressed about cooking, I’m stressed about how this Elf on the Shelf is going to make its 6th entrance. — Andrea (@Dreyacassie) November 24, 2022

The best story I heard about the elf on the shelf was it showing up with a broken leg one morning, unable to move for the rest of Christmas. Stress relieved.😂 — Jason J. Howard (@JasonJHoward1) December 9, 2023

Where can I get Elf on the Shelf ideas?

Scout Elves' activities have been heavily documented online. Here are few ways to see what they have been up to.

Find ideas on the Elf on the Shelf blog. Here you'll find the countless, silly and fun ways elves return to homes, plus ideas for elves to arrive for the first time and to say goodbye before they leave.

Search Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. There is a endless stream of ideas on social media, plus printables, how-to guides and even stress-free kits. The hashtag #elfontheshelf on Instagram and TikTok returns millions of results.

Check in with fellow families who follow the tradition. If your friends have Scout Elves, they can probably share all the ways their elves have landed in their homes and spark inspiration.

Amy Haneline contributed to this reporting.

