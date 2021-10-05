Strengthen your core with this affordable and space-saving Amazon find

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Working out at home isn’t always the most appealing thing. From finding the right space to nailing down an enjoyable routine, it’s challenging to create a home gym that works for you.

However, if you can round up equipment that you love to use, that’s half the battle. Therefore, those looking to strengthen their core will love the Core Max Smart Abs and Total Body Workout Cardio Home Gym.

This essential is customizable and can be used in a ton of different ways to really work those abs. The Core Max has a “power-assisted rebound system [that] provides resistance and support in both directions.” This thoughtful feature is ideal for helping you avoid any unnecessary straining.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

You can use the Core Max for crunches, sit-ups, bridges and more. But the product isn’t only a great tool for abs — it can also help to tone your arms, legs and glutes. The Core Max allows you to tackle every exercise from push-ups to leg lifts with three resistance levels. It’s also great if you don’t have a ton of space at home for workout equipment. It’s compact and folds down small enough to easily tuck away.

Additionally, you’ll also get a nutritional guide, workout chart and downloadable fitness videos when you order the Core Max. Plus, there’s no assembly required with this product.

Credit: Amazon

Also, the Core Max is a hit with Amazon shoppers. The product has earned 4.4 out of 5 stars, along with an Amazon Choice badge.

Just be sure to use the Core Max on a sturdy surface (like a yoga mat!) to avoid any slipping or sliding when working out at home. Snag this home gym must-have on Amazon now for just $69.98.

If you liked this story, you might want to check out the spin bike that revivals the Peloton.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

Nyma Tang is championing representation and inclusion in the makeup industry

Ditch your dull kitchen knives for this $20 produce chopper

Amazon sells real diamond earrings — studs start at just $60

You’ll reach for these super plush blankets all year long

The post Strengthen your core with this affordable and space-saving Amazon find appeared first on In The Know.