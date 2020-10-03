Strength training might be even better for your health than cardio

From Harper's BAZAAR

Until about a year ago, I avoided strength training, convinced that sweaty cardio was more effective. Since embracing it, though, my body has completely transformed (hello, obliques and biceps!) and I feel healthier than ever.

The benefits of strength training don't end with a more sculpted bod, though. (Far from it, actually.) And you don't have to use barbells to experience them for yourself.

"Bodyweight exercises, free weights, and machines all fall under the strength training umbrella," explains Kehinde Anjorin , CFSC, NCSF, strength coach and creator of The Power Method . In fact, even Pilates, TRX moves, and resistance band exercises qualify, adds Amanda Freeman , founder and CEO of Pilates-inspired workout studio SLT .

This is all to say: you've got options, here. And that's part of the reason why, perhaps, people are beginning to think differently about strength training, which is a good thing. "I believe people are starting to realise the true importance of strength training and how it can add vitality and longevity to their lives," Anjorin says. "With new research and studies emerging every day about the benefits of strength training, we're seeing a paradigm shift."

From weight loss to better heart health, and so much more, here are eight strength training benefits everyone should know about.



1. Strength Training Builds And Maintains Muscle Mass

While cardio is excellent for heart health, it can't really compete with strength training when it comes to building muscle. "Cardio simply can't deliver the type of physiological change most people desire," Anjorin says. That's not to say you can't build muscle running or doing other types of cardio that rely on weight-bearing moves (think: dance and HIIT) or resistance (like swimming), it's just that it's not the most efficient way to get those gains.

That's because strength training, a.k.a. resistance training, relies on you lifting increasingly larger amounts of weight, which signals your muscles to adapt and grow bigger (like hypertrophy training) and/or stronger (depending on the style of strength training you choose).

2. Strength Training Makes Your Joints Stronger

"Since most strength-training exercises are lower-impact, you can build muscle strength and endurance with less stress on the joints," explains trainer Brittany Watts , CPT. What this means is that, while any weight-bearing workout will actually help strengthen your joints (yes, even running), you can reap those results while reducing your risk of injury if you opt for resistance training.

Another plus of strength training? Many moves—like squats and lunges—actually strengthen your joints while mimicking functional movement patterns (think bending down to pick up a baby, pushing a heavy door, or getting up from a chair), says Megan Roup , CPT, celebrity trainer and founder of dance-inspired workout The Sculpt Society . So, you'll be helping to keep your hips, knees, ankles, wrists, elbows, and shoulders healthy while also training your bod to make every day activities easier, too.

3. Strength Training Is One Of The Best Forms Of Low-Impact Cardio Exercise

While it's more difficult to build muscle via aerobic exercise, strength training is actually one of the best, low-impact cardio workouts. The key is to focus your workouts on compound movements, which involve more than one joint and muscle group and not to rest for very long (if at all) in between exercises.

"Combine four to five compound movements and perform them with very little rest and you'll get your heart rate going and reap of all the aerobic benefits without conventional methods like running," Anjorin says.

4. Strength Training Supports Weight Loss And Weight Management.

One of the perks of building muscle with strength training? Lifting weights helps you to burn calories and stored energy (i.e. fat) more efficiently, Dina Khader, RD, CDN, previously told Women's Health. And strength training is a surefire way to increase your lean muscle mass, which in turn, helps your body burn off more of the fuel you consume from food every day rather than store it as excess energy in the form of fat cells. This type of energy optimisation is important if learning how to lose fat and gaining muscle at the same time is one of your fitness goals.