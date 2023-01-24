The strength of the ‘Black Panther’ is coming to the Kauffman Center

Kansas Citians can find their way to Wakanda this weekend at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The Kansas City Symphony is performing the score live during showings of Marvel’s 2018 global blockbuster “Black Panther.”

Starting Wednesday and running through Saturday, you can watch the movie and see the concert at the Kauffman Center. Instead of hearing the music from Grammy and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, the symphony will be playing the score, with guest conductor Jason Seber leading the crew.

The symphony has played the score for movies like “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” in the past.

The show starts at these times over the week:

7 p.m. on Wednesday

7 p.m. on Thursday

7 p.m. on Friday

7 p.m. on Saturday

You can purchase tickets from the Kauffman Center or the KC Symphony’s website. Each ticket costs $58.50 after fees on Wednesday on Thursday, and prices fluctuate on Saturday and Sunday depending on the seat section.