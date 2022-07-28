Streets underwater, houses swept away

At least three people died in extreme flooding in Kentucky. The economy shrank again, raising concerns about a recession. And heads up: Space debris could come crashing back down to Earth soon.

Major flooding leaves at least 3 dead in Kentucky

At least three people were confirmed dead Thursday after heavy rain caused massive flooding across eastern Kentucky, leaving people stranded on rooftops and others without power or water, as forecasts call for even more rain. “We probably have not seen the worst of it," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. Here's the latest.

Here's what we know:

  • Overnight deluge: More than 6 inches of rain fell overnight, leaving streets and homes underwater, and thousands without power. Crews worked to rescue people stranded on roofs of homes, and at least 20 people were unaccounted for.

  • Death toll expected to rise: Beshear said he expects deaths to rise to double digits, calling it one of "the worst, most devastating flooding events" in state history.

  • Forecast isn't helping: Impacts from the storm could worsen, with rain in the forecast Thursday evening and Friday. That could hinder both rescue efforts and work to restore utilities, Beshear said.

Photos: Flash flooding wreaks havoc in eastern Kentucky.

Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history.
Congress passes computer chips bill

The House approved a bipartisan bill Thursday to boost domestic manufacturing of computer chips, giving President Joe Biden a needed legislative win before lawmakers leave for summer recess. The legislation includes roughly $52 billion in incentives for the semiconductor industry. Twenty-four Republicans joined Democrats to approve the bill, while every no vote was a Republican. Reducing the United States' reliance on chips produced in China has been a priority for Biden. He urged Congress to take swift action to improve U.S. output of semiconductors, framing the issue as an economic and national security imperative. What's in it for the public? Keep reading.

US President Joe Biden reacts to a note given to him saying that the CHIPS-plus bill has passed the House during a meeting with CEOs about the economy in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC on July 28, 2022. The $280 billion industrial policy was passed the Senate on Wednesday with rare bipartisan support and will boost domestic production of semiconductors, the in-demand microchips that power everything from smartphones to cars to weapons.
US economy shrinks in 2nd quarter

As the nation grapples with soaring inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy has contracted for a second straight quarter, sounding the alarm over a possible recession. Residential investment plunged last quarter as the housing market slumped amid sharply rising mortgage rates while business stockpiling and investment also declined, more than offsetting a modest advance in consumer spending. The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., shrank at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.9% in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That followed a 1.6% drop early this year. Is a recession around the corner? Here's what economists have to say.

Best diet for weight loss? Why there isn't a simple answer

Research shows that ultraprocessed foods can lead to weight gain. And experts say there needs to be more investment in diet studies to figure out what actually is the best type of food to eat for healthier weight loss. While different diets may affect people in various ways, experts do offer suggestions on the best foods to eat, and how to eat them. But there are still a lot of factors that play into weight, and food is just part of it. Read more from the experts.

Highly processed foods like snack items, cereals and pre-made meals make up roughly half of the typical American's diet. They're inexpensive, fast and filling, designed to taste good and be hard to stop eating.
Space junk could fall to  Earth as soon as this weekend

Heads up! Experts tracking a rocket that completed a mission to China’s Tiangong space station predict it will come hurtling back to Earth this weekend. Generally, rocket reentries are guided when they’re over a certain size. This one isn’t, so where the debris will land remains unknown. The rocket, China’s largest, measures roughly 175 feet and weighs 23 metric tons, according to the Aerospace Corporation. It is much too early to tell exactly where it will fall. But experts emphasize the risk to people generally is extremely low. Keep reading.

A Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province on April 29, 2021.
