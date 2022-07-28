Streets, houses underwater in Eastern Kentucky after heavy overnight rains

Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

Streets and houses in Eastern Kentucky were flooded overnight as more than 6 inches of rain fell, leaving streets underwater and major damage to schools, homes and other buildings in the region.

Several residents and news organizations posted photos and videos on social media that show water taking over the streets in Buckhorn, Breathitt and Perry counties.

There were reports of flash flooding, mudslides and power outages across a mountainous area where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. Flash flood watches and warnings were in place early Thursday in several counties, the National Weather Service said.

Chris Bailey, the chief meteorologist for WKYT, described it as "one of the worst flash flood events to ever hit the state."

More: 1 dead after 'historic' rainfall causes flash flooding in St. Louis area

Jim Caldwell, a meteorologist with WKYT, said rainfall totals since midnight in some counties reached 6 inches of rain. Part of Manchester County had reached 7.4 inches and 8.8 inches of rain fell near Hayden and Hazard.

Several roads were closed and there were a number of downed power lines, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Twitter.

Officials in Floyd County declared a local state of emergency Wednesday afternoon due "to significant rainfall and flooding," according to a tweet from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. State emergency services had been deployed.

More than 20,000 power outages were reported in Eastern Kentucky, and nearly 10,000 more in southern West Virginia, according to Poweroutage.us.

In West Virginia's Greenbrier County, firefighters pulled people from flooded homes, and five people who got stranded by high water while camping in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, WCHS-TV reported.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Flooding in Kentucky causes mudslides, power outages

