New To The Street's "Exploring The Block" Broadcasting Fetch.ai (FET), Electroneum(ETN), BlockQuake and More tomorrow 6PM est nationwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Exploring The Block will be airing tomorrow Saturday, August 29th at 6 PM eastern standard time on Bloomberg Television. We have fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh second interview of theIr 6 part series.

Also coming on for their first interviews are Richard Ells CEO of Electroneum (ETN) and Gordon Gao CEO and Founder of WaykiChain (WIXX). WaykiChain and Electroneum are fast-moving disruptors and just completing their featured interviews days ago.

" We have been covering BlockQuake and their pursuit to build the safest and most secure platform to trade your digital assets for almost 2 years now. I feel confident in the media investment we have made and continue to make in BlockQuake ,Antonio Brasse and the entire team . The company is giving us the lastest update and preparing to launch stated Vince Caruso CEO FMW Media.

Rounding out the show we have PASCAL COIN (PASC) with CEO Herman Schoenfeld and David Bolet Lead Programmer.

Fetch.ai, Somee.Social (ONG), MANDI (MANDI) , Electroneum (ETN) ,WaykiChain(WICC), and BLOCKQUAKE will be giving us new interviews in the next few weeks for September broadcasts.

ABOUT:

FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands " NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run shows across three major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

https://newtothestreet.com/

Twitter: @NewtotheStreet @ExploringBlock @IPOMarketcom

Fetch.ai (FET)

"Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices."

MANDI

Mandi Token has a wide range of experts in finance, accounting, and business analysis, including former analysts and financial experts from known institutions. Our spokesman, JD Salbego, is an Advisor to Solidum Capital, former CEO of BitTok exchange and current CEO of Legion Ventures. Jonathan Dunsmoor, our Compliance Officer, is Senior Counsel at Reid & Wise LLC, Securities Attorney at Aeryus, and Managing Consultant at NV Global Ventures. Willy Hartono Wijaya, President Director, is a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and an emergent investment figure in the Indonesian economy. We use a very conventional methodology on our approach to assessing the profitability and feasibility of any opportunities that have the potential to add value to our ecosystem and Mandi token holders.

SoMee.social (ONG1)

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking, and getting liked. SoMee's mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that gives them more control and interaction with their target audience, and that allows their target audience to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.social.

Onica

SoMee.social hired Onica, a Rackspace Company is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS)Partner Network (APN) to implement AWS auto-scaling technology and provide ongoing 24/7/365 cloud infrastructure and DevOps support. Christopher Kramer, President & CEO of SoMee said, "We couldn't have found a better partner to deploy & provide ongoing AWS support to SoMee, especially as we prepare to scale millions of users onto the SoMee platform. Learn more at www.onica.com.

About BlockQuake

New York City FinTech startup, BlockQuake™ is a regulatory-driven, one-stop-shop digital asset trading platform that will offer, at launch, 6 fiat currencies (USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, JPY, AUD), plus major cryptocurrencies & stablecoins (e.g. BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, XRP, XLM, TUSD) - resulting in over 100 pairings. Traders from over 140 countries will also be able to use their credit or debit card to deposit funds into their exchange account.

