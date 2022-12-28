What streets will be closed for New Year’s Eve in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, South Beach?

Getting around popular destination sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties may be a bit more difficult on New Year’s Eve.

That’s because Saturday night events will attract big crowds. They include Bayfront Park’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, the Downtown Countdown with anchor drop in Fort Lauderdale, and fireworks and festivities in South Beach.

Here are some road closings you should know about:

Downtown Miami

Bayfront Park's New Year's Eve Celebration 2022.

▪ Bayfront Park’s New Year’s Eve Celebration 2022. The park will be open from noon Saturday into 2 a.m. Sunday (two hours past midnight). Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval are among the performers.

Since a lot of traffic enters the downtown area from Brickell Avenue, at about 11:15 p.m., Brickell Avenue at Southeast Seventh and Fifth streets will be rerouted westbound in preparation for temporary road closures.

At 11:15 p.m. Saturday Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Sixth Street will be rerouted westbound.

A temporary traffic shutdown at southbound Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Fifth Street will begin by 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Miami police officers will be on hand to help direct traffic.

Miami Beach

The city will close Ocean Drive to cars on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to accommodate New Year’s Eve events and gatherings.

A NYE fireworks display happens on Saturday night at midnight. At 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, a free outdoor concert to celebrate New Year’s Day is at Lummus Park, at 12th Street and Ocean Drive. The street closure is along Ocean Drive from 5th to 13th Streets from 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Fort Lauderdale

The party to end the year is almost here! Ring in 2023 at the Downtown Countdown:

Sat 12/31, 4:30 pm to 1:00 am

SW 2nd St & SW 5 Ave

The party to end the year is almost here! Ring in 2023 at the Downtown Countdown:

Sat 12/31, 4:30 pm to 1:00 am

SW 2nd St & SW 5 Ave

▪ The Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown is a free street festival along Southwest Second Street and Fifth Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday that is highlighted by the illuminated anchor drop. Expect street closings and detours in the area.