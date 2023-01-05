FMW Media Works Corp

New to The Street Upgrades on Newsmax Television, Show Now Airs on Saturdays, Time Slot 3:30 PM ET, Starting January 7, 2023

New to The Street announces that starting January 7, 2023, its business show will now air weekly on Saturdays at 3:30 PM ET. The show moved its airing time slot from Sundays to Saturdays, 3:30–4:00 PM ET. - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Vince Caruso, Founder/President, New to The Street, states, "as 2023 begins, we have many upgrades and new segments featuring some of the largest companies in the world. We are happy to upgrade on Newsmax TV, taking the Saturday 3:30 PM EST time slot beginning this Saturday, January 7, 2023. This week's show will feature Ford Motor Company, showcasing the F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the New York Stock Exchange."

New to The Street is one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands. Public, private, blockchain companies, and other interests will continue to appear on the show’s new time slot, Newsmax Television , Saturdays, 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

