New to The Street TV Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Airing on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business show tonight, Saturday, June 11, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:30 PM EST.

New to The Street’s TV show will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). Cryptocurrency - Ariva, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) interview with Ms. Claudia Tapardel, Chief Communications Officer (CCO).
2). Cryptocurrency – Empire Capital Token’s (CRYPTO: ECC) ($ECC) interview with Mr. Lachlan Harnell, Chief Operations Officer (COO).
3). Cryptocurrency – Epic Cash’s (CRYPTO: EPIC) ($EPIC) interview with Mike Mumola, Impact Ambassador.
4). Smile Design Manhattan’s interview with Dr. Lee Gause, DDS and CEO.
5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Ms. Claudia Tapardel, Chief Communications Officer (CCO), Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV). Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Claudia updates and further explains the Ariva ecosystem for everything related to travel. Using the Ariva token, $ARV, travelers can earn token rewards while utilizing the platform. The Ariva World platform gives users an all-encompassed experience eliminating travel hassles when travelers use many websites and apps to book necessary trip arrangements. The Ariva platform gives end-users many travel options and payment methods, including crypto and the $ARV token. The Ariva Wonderland Metaverse is unique, whereas end-users can enjoy many virtual reality experiences. The Metaverse allows users to buy land, develop the land, go to virtual travel destinations, and offers a time-travel VR experience. Claudia invites everyone to join the platform, travel, earn token rewards, and enjoy its Metaverse VR platform. Visit the website https://ariva.digital/ to learn more about the different travel platforms, Ariva World, Ariva Wonderland Metaverse, Ariva Finance, and Ariva Club. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Ariva, Inc.- https://ariva.digital/.

Tonight, New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King talks in-studio at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with Empire Capital Token’s (CRYPTO: ECC) ($ECC) Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Lachlan Harnell. $ECC is a multi-faceted, yield generation crypto company offering Defi as a service (Defi 4.0). Lachlan explains how the Company can assist various blockchain applications using its Defi solutions. The Company currently provides blockchain developers farming, infrastructure, and other Defi solutions. The main objective at $ECC is to get more people into the crypto marketplace, making more users feel confident about crypto transactions and investments. The $ECC ecosystem offers end-users a platform with a decentralized focus and offers easy access to crypto solutions for payments on goods and services. The Company is developing its “Roundify” app, which provides a Defi access platform on iOS and Android, expected to roll out later in 2022. Lachlan talks about $ECC tokenization and the 9% fees generated on the buy-side and the 10% fees on the sell-side transactions, and he breakdowns the use of proceeds on those fees collected. The Company’s treasury will buy back tokens, raising the $ECC prices that allow investors a Rate-of-Return (ROI) on their holdings. Empire Capital Token removes the need for active management by the user by creating opportunities to diversify holdings in projects focused on maximizing staking/farming yields. Users gain broader exposure to the yield farming sector while only needing to own one token, $ECC. The crypto world is fast-moving with many advances and changes; Lachlan states, “the industry moves at the pace of the fastest sprinter.” $ECC offers developers and end-users the opportunity to be involved in a cutting-edge Defi entity. The Company currently operates its ecosystem on the Binance exchange and Ethereum blockchain. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Empire Capital Token- https://www.ecc.capital/.

New to The Street TV, tonight, airs the interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio with Mike Mumola, the Impact Ambassador at Epic Cash (CRYPTO: EPIC) ($EPIC). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Mike explains Epic Cash’s P2P electronic payment system, a decentralized digital currency platform free of commissions. The evolution of Bitcoin since its inception back in 2008, EPIC look at the positive attributes of $BTC and the lack of technological advantages needed. So, in 2019 the founders at Epic Cash looked at the technologies in place for cryptocurrency transactions and saw the opportunity to enhance the “Future of Money” evolution. While using the Mimblewimble protocol, EPIC provides a fully secure, decentralized platform, fully controlled by the end-users for payment transactions. Privacy is a key attribute, making all transactions private; not usually available on other decentralized and legacy centralized networks, which sometimes censor those whose practices seem to be contrary to the mindset of those operating these networks. Mike explains that the EPIC blockchain is only about 2.6 Gigabytes and compares it to the $BTC blockchain being over 380 Gigabytes; the EPIC blockchain ecosystem efficiency makes for better functionalities and transactional speeds. The blockchain allows for mining on cell phones which is usually not possible with other cryptocurrency mining activities, which require expensive hardware solutions. 1.8 billion people worldwide lack access to the modern global financial system, often referred to as the unbankable. The EPIC blockchain ecosystem is ideal for the unbankable because it can use any modern smartphone, allowing anyone with no special training, a “Click of a Button,” to make a transaction and earn income through mining. Epic Cash, $EPIC, updated the Bitcoin standard through enhanced modern technologies that improve scalability, accessibility, and privacy – no one can interfere with a transaction. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Epic Cash – https://epic.tech/.

Tonight, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s interview with Dr. Lee Gause, DDS, and Smile Design Manhattan’s CEO. Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Dr. Gause explains the “Smile 23” platform that ensures that business executives make the most impressive physical appearance during presentations. A smile can make all the difference when talking with others, and Dr. Gause says that a warm, inviting smile can build huge confidence for the presenter and those attending in-person or Zoom presentations. “Smile 23” looks to roll up many high-end dental practices with a high level of care, positive patient experiences, and technologically advanced locations. More than 80% of the population is missing at least one tooth. Dental implant growth and technology advancements can reduce cost and improve service quality. The advent of robotic technology in other medical fields is now migrating into dental offices. The dentist-controlled robots can assist in precise dental implants. Dr. Gause talks about “Zoom Call Anxiety,” a condition when someone worries about their appearance on a video chat. With single dental implants costing an average of $5,000, Dr. Gause sees cost lowering and care access increasing. Smile Design Manhattan can provide video consultation, and with its “Smile 23” platform, you can get that smile you always wanted. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/.

Airing on tonight’s New to The Street TV is the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite.” This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won’t know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur’s “Chat-by-Invite” app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.sekur.com. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com.

About Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV):

Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) launched its cryptocurrency $ARV in May 2021. The Ariva ecosystem focuses on uses in the global and local tourism and travel networks. The project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers. Previous travelers’ experiences and comments, bookings with cryptocurrencies, earning crypto money from their reservations, and valuable content sharing are part of the Ariva experience. The project aims to achieve active use in the tourism and travel industry, one of the world’s largest and most important industries. Ariva aims to produce a cryptocurrency trade exchange and ensure that $ARV is actively used in the tourism industry - https://ariva.digital/.

About Empire Capital Token (CRYPTO: ECC) ($ECC)

Empire Capital Token (CRYPTO: ECC) ($ECC) is a Defi 3.0 high yield farming & staking smart contract allowing holders to earn high rewards from a cross-chain decentralized exchange, EmpireDEX. The Company is a multi-faced yield-generating organization providing Defi-as-a-Service, which is the synthesis of Farming-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and a suite of development services and tools. Empire Capital is advancing the boundaries of decentralized finance itself by encouraging crypto accessibility and normalization through its groundbreaking app, Roundify. Empire Capital positioned itself as the access point for new users to enter the decentralized world - https://www.ecc.capital/ and  https://rua.ecc.capital/.

About Epic Cash (CRYPTO: EPIC) ($EPIC):

Epic Cash (CRYPTO: EPIC) ($EPIC) aims to become the “decentralized digital silver,” a medium of exchange counterpart to Bitcoin’s recognized position as decentralized digital gold. By reintroducing lost fungibility on a much more energy-efficient and ecologically friendly hardware backbone, Epic Cash tilts the balance of power back in favor of individual users, starkly contrasting with recent centralizing trends. The combination of Bitcoin economics, game theory, and proven proof-of-work formula with the best of contemporary blockchain technology results in a trustless, immutable, decentralized currency (EPIC) that is scalable, fungible, and protects privacy of its users. The Epic Cash blockchain is open, public, borderless, and censorship-resistant. It preserves the privacy and wealth of its users and rewards those who deploy their hardware to support the network via mining. Every Epic is mined into existence via proof of work - https://epic.tech/.

About Smile Design Manhattan:

Smile Design Manhattan’s goal for its dentists, endodontists and dental hygienists is to provide high-quality oral health care to men and women living in and around Midtown West, New York City. Patients feel confident about their oral hygiene care and results with a commitment to clear communication and individualized care. At Smile Design Manhattan, the team’s commitment to patient comfort and cutting-edge technology extends to all the clinical treatment areas. The providers at Smile Design Manhattan provide a different kind of dental experience. After hearing dozens of new patients tell of “nightmare” dental scenarios, Smile Design Manhattan founder Lee Gause, DDS, designed the practice’s environments to be warm and inviting. Patients can access the best, most comprehensive oral health care and partner with the team at Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com.

About FMW Media: 

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office.
1-516-696-5900
Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9393f7f-a95a-4265-93a2-35404e65deab


