New to The Street TV Announces Five Business Interviews Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

FMW Media Works Corp
·12 min read
FMW Media Works Corp
FMW Media Works Corp

Airing features New to The Streets’ Updated Linear TV Format and New Corporate Logo

New to The Street TV Announces Five Business Interviews Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

New to The Street airs tonight its business interviews with the following five (5) Companies:1). GOLD – Glint Pay 2). Cryptocurrency - LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) 3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.(OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 4). Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) 5). Boatim, Inc. (OTC: BTIM) - https://www.newtothestreet.com/
New to The Street airs tonight its business interviews with the following five (5) Companies:1). GOLD – Glint Pay 2). Cryptocurrency - LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) 3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.(OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 4). Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) 5). Boatim, Inc. (OTC: BTIM) - https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its episode of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.

New to The Street airs tonight its business interviews with the following five (5) Companies:

1). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency - LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY)LGCY) ($LGCY) interviews with Mr. Justin Wai’au, Co-Founder.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Society Pass, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOPA) interviews with “The Women” of The Society Pass – Ms. Pamela Aw-Young, COO, Ms.Abrie Pagdanganan, General Manager /Vice -President of Product Development - Philippines Division, and Ms. Cham Ngo, General Manager - Vietnam Division / Business Head - Leflair Subsidiary.

5). Boatim, Inc.’s (OTC: BTIM) interview with Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO.

Airing tonight, Host Jane King welcomes Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay, for another live on-set Nasdaq Marketplace interview. With recent geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine-Russia war, financial/crypto markets selling-off, and upwardly inflationary issues, GOLD is gaining as a protective safe-haven for many. Jason explains that the Glint Pay App is available to everyone. Once approved, account holders can purchase as much GOLD as they want in their accounts. Everyday GOLD can facilitate purchases using a debit Mastercard that seamlessly converts transactions into fiat currencies. During his lifetime, GOLD values are up about 500%, and the purchasing power of the US dollar is down about 80%. During the 1970s, the Nixon administration took the US off the GOLD standard, and money printing never stopped. Jason calls it the “Magic Money Tree” that diluted the purchasing power of all fiat currencies. He informs everyone that a great way to save, spend, share, and buy is with GOLD, and those with a Glint Pay Account have their own personal “Gold Standard.” Download the app to get GOLD – “Buy it, Save it, Share it, Spend it.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

New to The Street TV, tonight, airs Host Jane King‘s in-studio New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) interview with Mr. Justin Wai’au, Co-founder at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY). The Company focuses on the delivery of a truly decentralized blockchain with an emphasis on a community ecosystem. The blockchain, $LGCY, created and operated on the TRON network, provides a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPOS) governance platform. Justin provides insights on the recent downward prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin ($BTC) was set up as a money payment platform option but became more of a store-valued coin. Many viewed $BTC as an inflation hedge coin, protection from devalued fiat currencies, which proved to be false. The LootUp App, developed on the LGCY Network, is a friendly payment app that doesn’t use long, cumbersome wallet addresses and transfers funds with simple usernames. LootUp, a decentralized platform, solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps, and it never physically controls users’ funds. The app is in final testing, with an expected release later in 2022. Quantum International Corp., a public company (OTCPINK: QUAN), recently acquired the LootUp App. Justin believes that most crypto platforms need to adhere to better business practices, have less developer involvement in daily business activities, and offer practical solutions for everyday uses. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit LGCY Network at https://lgcy.network/.

Tonight, New to The Street TV is re-airing the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite.” This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won’t know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur’s “Chat-by-Invite” app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com. This interview segment initially aired on May 16, 2022.

New to The Street TV welcomes on tonight’s show “The Women” at Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA). Ms. Pamela Aw-Young, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Ms.Arbie Pagdanganan, General Manager / Vice-President Product Development - Philippines Division, and Ms. Cham Ngo, General Manager - Vietnam Division / Business Head - Leflair Subsidiary, speak with TV Host Jane King about their professional roles with the Company and its subsidiaries. With business operations primarily in Southeast Asia and South Asia, Society Pass seeks to grow its digital ecosystem, creating loyalty rewards from merchants and consumers. Cham Ngo explains her responsibilities in the growth of operations in Vietnam and gives overviews of the Company’s Leflair subsidiary. As a lifestyle e-commerce retail Company in Vietnam, Leflair.com and Leflair App sell products in three separate verticals -- fashion & accessories, beauty & personal care, and home & life. From the Company’s Headquarters in Singapore, COO Pamela Aw-Young explains the Company’s business verticals - lifestyle, food and beverage delivery, travel, digital marketing, telecoms, and food and beverage orders. She talks about how more transactional data generated can produce more opportunities for creating loyalty from consumers and merchants. The country General Manager / Vice-President of Product Development of SOPA’s operations in the Philippines, Ms. Arbie Pagdanganan, talks about new product developments focusing on the user experiences for the merchants and customers. Society Pass, Inc. continues to grow its ecosystem by generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transaction for consumers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/.

Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO, Boatim, Inc. (OTC: BTIM) is back on tonight’s New to The Street TV for his in-studio New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) interview with Host Jane King. Mr. Johnson updates the Company’s activities as a digital innovator in the boating, yachting, and shipping industry. Since his last appearance on the show, Boatim, Inc. launched two (2) iOS apps, “Better Boating” and “Everything Boating. Each app gives a unique user experience that provides timely information from everything related to boating – navigation, maps, marinas, parties, parts, buying, selling, leasing, renting, charters, service providers, fuel, etc. Purchasers can buy and finance boats simultaneously from any boat dealer and broker whose information is on www.boatim.com. Joseph talks about upcoming NFT drops and Boatim’s expectations in the growing Web 3.0 blockchain ecosystems. Customer relationship management (CRM) is a critical attribute for the successes of all involved on Boatim’s platforms which connects “Everything Boat, Better Boat.” The Company recently did a US SEC Regulation “A” funding, and the digital tools currently used continue to gain end-users. Joseph reminds everyone that “Life is better on the water.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Boatim, Inc. - https://www.boatim.com/, app -  https://go.boatim.com/everythingboat & https://apps.apple.com/us/app/better-boating/id1510582900.

About LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY):

LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY), founded in August 2020, works on delivering the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. $LGCY is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility, and the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. One of the shining points of the $LGCY network is the ability of developers to create dApps and customized wallets. The best part is that the applications and uses are limitless because of the capacity for smart contracts to be deployed and executed on its chain. The central focus of the $LGCY Network is the community. A DPoS-based blockchain utilizes a community voting system to determine project funding allocations. $LGCY smart contracts use USDL stablecoin as its gas fee. $LGCY’s goal is to be the most decentralized blockchain in existence - https://lgcy.network/ and https://lgcyscan.network/.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at rates cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom -https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit  https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and  https://www.sekur.com.

About Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA):

Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) is building the next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform in Southeast Asia and South Asia. The Company’s technology ecosystem enables companies to work together synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. It is all about generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transactions for consumers. As more merchants and consumers register on the platform, more transaction data becomes available. More data generation creates opportunities for developing more loyalty programs - https://thesocietypass.com/.

About Boatim, Inc. (OTC: BTIM):

Boatim, Inc. (OTC: BTIM) is the leading provider of consumer-driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry and is home to the world’s most intuitive online boat buying marketplace. Boatim operates a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users and a SaaS for professional boat sellers. The platform access is through mobile devices, and desktop generates revenues through listing placements, subscription plans, and on-platform ads – https://www.boatim.com.

About FMW Media: 

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson
 +1 (631) 766-7462
 Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office
1-516-696-5900
Support@NewtoTheStreet.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r