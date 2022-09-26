New to The Street TV Announces Corporate Interviews on its 390th Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

FMW Media Works Corp
·11 min read
FMW Media Works Corp
FMW Media Works Corp

New to The Street TV Announces Corporate Interviews on its 390th Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

New to The Street’s TV episode features the following Companies: 1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 2). Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) 3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 4). Phixey, Inc.
New to The Street’s TV episode features the following Companies: 1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 2). Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) 3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 4). Phixey, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV, a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #390 airing tonight, Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.

New to The Street’s 390th TV episode features the following Companies and their representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President / CEO.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Phixey, Inc.’s interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager.

Episode #390

Tonight, New to The Street TV is airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV). The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Talking with TV Host Jane King, John gives viewers an update on the recent launch of the distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary. With over $5B in annual revenue, MWI is one of the largest distributors of veterinary drugs and products, with lots of business resources and skilled personnel. Securos is the educational division at MWI, which provides hands-on training, resources, and continuing education for veterinarians, helping them understand the full benefits of products. The educational and sales/ market teams at MWI now promote and distribute PETV’s injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. As a naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. The feline osteoarthritis version of Spryng is coming to market soon. John says the Spryng roll-out with MWI is going very well. He explains three reasons for Spryng continued growth: 1) it is a naturally derived product, 2) it is not a pharmaceutical or biological derived product, and 3) it has a recyclable package in line with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. Recently, PETV hired more seasoned personnel with over two decades of sales/marketing experience in the pet industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/.

On New to The Street TV tonight, David Luci, the President / CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), sits with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical business, developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. David discusses the Company's novel Ibezapolstat drug, a potential treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infections (C. difficile) (CDI). Treatments to combat CDI is a $1.7B year market. With the recent positive outcome from Ibezapolstat's FDA Phase 2a clinical and microbiome data, the Company is now enrolling patients for its FDA Phase 2b trial. CDI kills about 29,000 people annually; many catch the infection in hospitals and nursing homes. Clinical data to date shows that Ibezapolstat increases the good microbiome bacteria in the gut, and it demonstrated eradication of CDI during 3-days of treatment. David references Summit Therapeutics, and their recent Phase 3 FDA failure on a competitive CDI drug. There has been NO new class of antibiotic drugs since 1984, and the current frontline treatment Vancomycin, has limitations with about a 15-20% rate of CDI recurrence. Big Pharma wants a new class of antibiotics to combat CDI and other bacterial infections. The second drug in ACXP’s pipeline is ACX-375C, a potential drug to overcome methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections. Disease data shows that MRSA accounts for 52% of US hospital inpatient infections. Based on early scientific data, ACXP’s management will proceed with all the FDA steps on AXX-375C with the hope of become another useful drug. David explains that being public is essential and helps the Company raise money, as needed, going forward with current and other pipeline treatments. David will do a follow-up interview to inform viewers of the progress with the Ibezapolstat drug and the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/

Tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®), is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Viewers receive an overview of the successful Q2 corporate financial fundamentals based on selling its Sekur® cybersecurity products. Alain told viewers that sales increased over 1100% for Q2 ending June 30, 2022, compared to Q2, 2021. And the Q3 numbers look to exceed that of Q2. The Company has good cash-on-hand of $4M, no debt, and expects operational profitability sometime in 2023. With increases in new subscribers, up 800% year-to-date, and the existing subscribers purchasing more licenses, the revenue expectations look to be around 200% higher in 2022 than in 2021. Revenue growth continues to be strong, with only a small number of subscribers canceling services. Sekur reduces marketing costs with in-house SEO marketing personnel. The Company will no longer be using 3rd party SEO entities. The financial matrix in Q2 successfully showed that Sekur’s SaaS (Software a as Service) business model is working well with strong upward momentum. Alain informs viewers that profitability is likely based on current subscription rates and expected sales growth to continue throughout 2023. Sekur Private Date, Ltd. expects to announce three corporate partnerships with a digital media company, an e-commerce entity, and a B2B cyber platform that competes with Shopify. The 2023 profitability expectation does not account for the expected subscription percentage increase that might come from these partnerships. If only a 1/3 of the expectations subscribe from these partners, operational profitability will come sooner than expected in 2023. Alain expects to grow its small business subscription base in 2023 with cost-efficient security products. With the persistent and increased hacking of personal data and privacy breaches on individuals and businesses, Sekur is getting new subscribers for its email, text, and other encrypted platforms. Viewers can learn more about the Company’s email, text, and additional encrypted security platforms through video tutorials posted on the Company’s website. Remember: Sekur operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com.

Tonight from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager of Phixey, Inc. talks with New to the Street’s TV Host Jane King about Phixey, Inc., an electronics club that repairs devices and offers other membership perks. The main membership benefit is a device fixed for “FREE.” Like AAA for automobile members, Phixey offers its members benefits and electronic service repair options on devices. In business for 15 years, Phixey is a disrupter in the electronic device repair service industry, offering a membership fee as low as $19.95 per year, $1.66 a month. The electronic service repair business is a billion-dollar-a-year industry, and Phixey is the only entity in the world that offers this type of electronic club membership. Cell phone breakage happens often; the glass screen is fragile. Phixey members get those screens repaired “FREE.” The current average cost of cell phone repairs ranges from $150-$800. The only price to a Phixey member is the yearly- fee. The club’s services are not part of an insurance policy plan and have no deductibles. Cell phones, laptops, computers, electronic wearables, and tablets can have a membership, and each device has its owner membership to take advantage of the club’s benefits. Another upcoming benefit is the Phixey Wireless cell phone plan, unlimited talk and text for $10.00, hosted on T-Mobile. Also, members get a discount on accessories with free shipping or a 25% off at affiliate retailers. Viewers who want to become members can join by going to the website: https://phixey.com/Membership. Once a member and your device become broken, you log back into the website and request service, and Phixey provides a technician in your area. With over 2M members expected to be part of the Phixey Club, it expects to be a household brand name with everyone. The Company is not public, but it can accept direct investments. To learn more, send an email to info@phixey.com with the title in email “Investment Opportunity.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Phixey, Inc. - https://phixey.com.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG with OsteoCushion technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company’s Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial.  It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections.  Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About Phixey, Inc.:

Phixey, Inc., an electronic repair business for over 15 years, helps customers with their cell phone, tablet, and laptop service needs. The Company has agreements with DrPhoneFix, Techy, Experimax, and InMotion, totaling about 300 stores worldwide. Customers have no limits to where they can go to get their electronic devices repaired.  Device owners can have peace of mind that their devices stay protected without high repair costs, monthly premiums, and high deductibles. Phixey is simply a club for cell phone, tablet, laptop, computer, and wearable owners that gives you tremendous benefits. With Phixey, Inc., the days of high repair costs, monthly premiums, and ridiculous deductibles are out - https://phixey.com/.

About FMW Media: 

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office
1-516-696-5900
Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1299b139-ab8e-47f4-9d82-5eccc5f109a4


Latest Stories

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe confessed it felt like he should be getting ready to drive home. The Maple Leafs head coach was speaking with reporters following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Senators to open the NHL's exhibition schedule. The only problem? Toronto and Ottawa had another 60 minutes of hockey to go as part of a rare split-squad doubleheader. "It's strange … feels like 10 (p.m.) right now," Keefe, who arrived at Scotiabank Arena before dawn, said around 4 p.m. following Game 1

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • MPs honour 1972 Summit Series players to mark 50th anniversary

    Members of Parliament took a break from politics Thursday to honour Team Canada players who participated in the legendary 1972 Summit Series. Parliamentarians made statements marking the 50th anniversary of a key moment in Canadian sports history: the eight-game series played by Canada and the Soviet Union in September 1972. Canada ultimately won the series in dramatic fashion when Paul Henderson scored in the dying seconds of the final game to propel the team to a record of four wins, three los

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin