Street takeover in Fort Worth leads to 5 arrests, including four teens, police say

Five people, including four teenagers, were arrested late Saturday after staging a street takeover and attempting to evade officers, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Three of the people arrested are legally considered adults. Police identified them as::

Bruce Camacho, 17, evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor;

Gustavo Camacho, 19, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony;

and Saul Olade, 20, evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a call about hot-rodders near the corner of North Beach Street and North Tarrant Parkway in north Fort Worth, according to the news release. Investigators later determined the street takeover was organized by a group that “committed mayhem in Austin a few months ago,” according to the news release.

When officers arrived, they saw a silver and black Dodge Challenger doing doughnuts in the intersection with a crowd watching and filming them.

When the officers at the scene activated emergency lights and sirens, the driver of the Dodge Challenger drove out of the intersection and started trying to evade officers at a high rate of speed, according to police. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter followed the Challenger.

During the chase, a lieutenant from Richland Hills police heard police radio traffic and was able to deploy road spikes in front of the evading vehicle, police said in the release. The spikes disabled the vehicle and when the driver pulled in at a QuikTrip gas station, the people inside got out of the vehicle and started running.

Police said they ran toward a Dodge Charger and got in. The Charger sped off with everyone inside and they continued trying to evade police. Officers started pursuing the Charger, with assistance from a DPS helicopter, to a bridge near Texas 121 and South Riverside Drive, where the Charger stopped under a bridge and everyone inside got out and fled on foot.

Police chasing them found all five people who were in the Charger, which they determined was reported stolen from Addison police jurisdiction, according to the news release. The Dodge Challenger was reported stolen from Farmers Branch police jurisdiction.

Police were able to identify all five of the people who ran and took the three adults to the city jail, authorities said in the news release. Two others were identified as minors and taken to juvenile detention. Investigators have determined that both vehicles had fake license plates.