Street Racing Mustangs Take Out Power Pole

Steven Symes
·3 min read

Dangerous Mustangs are back in a big way!

For quite some time, the previous stream of videos showing Ford Mustangs wrecking out gloriously leaving car meets, racing in the streets, etc. were displaced by the bad behavior of Dodge Challenger drivers. It seemed as though we wouldn’t see any more of the Blue Oval’s pony car causing mayhem, but that all changed with this amazing video of two Mustangs drag racing in Indianapolis.

In the video you see two Mustangs start off on a race on a two-lane road. One is an SN95 – it looks like a GT – with no obvious modifications. The other is an S550 with an aftermarket hood, but we have no idea what else it or the other pony might be running.

image credit: Rumble
image credit: Rumble

As the two Mustangs rip down the road, it’s a little difficult to see which one is winning since there’s quite a bit of tire smoke trailing behind. You can kind of see the S550 Mustang veer off to the right, then you hear it hit the power pole as the lines above start moving. This is a classic case of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes.

After the crash, people hop on their motorcycles and scatter on foot in a mad dash, probably in part to avoid tangling with live power lines and in part because they know the cops will be coming to check out the scene for sure. A few stick around to get some footage and photos of the aftermath, including the person who brought us this lovely video. We’re assuming they split not too long afterward, hopefully after making sure the S550 Mustang driver wasn’t hurt.

image credit: Rumble
image credit: Rumble

The road has quite a few markings on it, like either the group has been running a bunch of street races back to back or they head to the area often. Some of the marks look like they’re from motorcycles and are circular, so this street takeover event probably had a lot going on. How law enforcement there hasn’t caught onto these gatherings is a good question someone in Indianapolis needs to be asking.

Also, our apologies for this video being in the incorrect portrait orientation. Obviously, the person who took this footage isn’t very bright – that’s a given considering they’re attending an illegal street race. They also don’t realize that the landscape mode shows so much better, even though you have to hold your phone sideways. That orientation also means you’re likely using two hands to hold the phone, so the video is steadier. It’s a good thing for everyone to keep in mind as they record evidence for the authorities to use in prosecuting morons racing on city streets.

image credit: Rumble
image credit: Rumble

We obviously didn’t post this video to glamorize the street race all these people have gathered to witness. Obviously, this shows just one of many ways racing on public roads can go horribly wrong. Nobody is going to take out a power pole, hit an innocent driver, mow down some kids on their bikes, etc. while at a real drag strip. Plus, you get your quarter mile time and trap speed, but maybe that’s the point: people who want to claim their car is much faster than it actually is race on the streets since there’s no way to truly measure anything.

Check out the video for yourself.

