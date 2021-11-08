Street Racing Mustang Torn In Half

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Yet another Mustang hits a power pole!

We bring to you a video so insane you have to see it to completely believe the story. A Fox Body Mustang participated in an illegal street race, crashing in such a horrific way it was torn in two. By the looks of the surroundings and people’s accents, we’re thinking this was somewhere in the Southeast United States, but no location is given so that’s just a guess. Plus, it’s stated in the video the drivers are from Mississippi and New Orleans.

This Ford Mustang seems questionable at best. That’s not meant to be a dig on all Fox Bodies – there are some beautiful examples out there. However, this one has definitely seen better days a long time ago. There are rust bubbles highlighted by the streetlights, wavy body panels, and interesting mods visible in the video.

Things get even more interesting when the driver’s buddies pick up the rear end and move the car over a bit, probably to straighten it out. Why not do that under the Ford’s own power? Would it break if you tried? That could be entirely true, but flogging it in a high-speed street race will be just fine.

We feel like this race is the clash of the rusty titans or something like that. After both drivers hit it, the Fox Body Mustang gets a little squirrely in the rear, then it swerves sharply to the right and the little pony hits a power pole. Why do these Mustangs always hit power poles? Do they want to be electrified that badly?

This isn’t the first janky Fox Body Mustang we’ve seen crash so badly while drag racing it’s been torn in two. We covered another incident at a track where the safety protocols seemed…questionable. Let it suffice to say a roll cage in these ponies might be more than just a good idea.

According to the video, the driver only broke his jaw, lost some teeth, and broke a shoulder. He fared much better than the car, that’s for sure. Evidently, this race was for $1,600. Why aren’t they racing for pink slips? Probably because neither driver wants to inherit the other person’s crappy rust bucket.

