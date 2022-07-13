Street racing involved in fatal McHenry hit-and-run. Suspect arrested, other drivers sought

A Modesto man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run on McHenry Avenue last week. Authorities say he was street racing with four other vehicles.

Dakota Stockton, 23, was killed the night of July 6 as he walked east across McHenry Avenue near Standiford Avenue.

In a press release Wednesday, Modesto police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Ahmad Fayaz of Modesto.

“Fayaz was driving a black Ford Mustang and is believed to have been racing four other vehicles northbound McHenry Avenue when Fayaz struck Dakota,” according to the release. “None of the drivers involved stopped after the collision.”

Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said investigators will not say how Fayaz was identified other than “through evidence recovered during the investigation.” He was arrested at his home Wednesday morning and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and street racing.

Bear said investigators still are processing evidence and pursuing leads to identify the other vehicles and drivers involved.

She said they are not prepared to release information about the speed of the vehicles other than to say, based on the preliminary investigation, it does appear Fayaz was exceeding the speed limit.

“We’d like to remind everyone that street racing is not only illegal, it is dangerous!” The press release said. “The excessive speeds from racing increase the risk of car accidents and can cause catastrophic injuries. It’s not worth it!”

Witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Safety Officer Ryan Olson at olsonr@modestopd.com or call 209-572-9592.