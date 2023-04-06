Street Racers Hit Street Takeover In Explosive Crash

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Sometimes the problems run into each other…

A street takeover going on in an intersection of Pontiac, Michigan was abruptly interrupted when the Dodge Challenger was hit by two cars which appeared to be street racing. Video of the incident show the two street racers were going at a high rate of speed, making the Mopar muscle car explode on impact. A local report indicates four people were hurt in the crash.

Reportedly, the 24-year-old driver of that Dodge Challenger was ejected on impact and is in critical condition. Obviously, that driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, something which could have made his injuries far less severe. The other two drivers and a passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash. From the look and sound of the impact, it’s a miracle nobody was instantly killed.

A local report indicates the drivers who were street racing were 18- and 19-years-old. Both obviously didn’t understand the seriousness of what they were doing and now they’re paying a high price, as is the Challenger driver.

That local report indicates the area of the crash is industrial and has become a favorite for intersection takeovers as well as street racing. That popularity seems to have resulted in the two activities coming together in explosive fashion.

While we don’t like street takeovers, even a little one like this which seemed to involve only one vehicle, we also aren’t fans of street racing, especially anywhere with traffic. The fact all parties involved in this accident seem to have been less than innocent makes it difficult to feel sorry for the people who now are living the consequences of their actions.

Kids these days seem to think shutting down a busy intersection so they can do donuts while everyone waits is funny. What they don’t seem to understand is they’re putting themselves in danger. We’re surprised this sort of thing doesn’t happen more often.

