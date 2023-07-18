Street racer leaves injured passenger to die on freeway after crash, California cops say

A driver reportedly involved in a street race abandoned a passenger to die on the freeway after a rollover crash, California Highway Patrol officers said.

Dispatchers received reports of an overturned Toyota Camry on Interstate 580 in Livermore at 5:32 p.m. Sunday, July 16, the CHP said in a news release.

Officers arriving at the crash found an injured passenger who had been ejected from the Toyota, the CHP said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation showed the driver, accused of racing a tan Chevrolet Camaro at the time of the crash, and another passenger fled in another vehicle, officers said.

Both had serious head injuries from the crash, officers said. They walked to the highway shoulder and got into a white SUV, which drove away, according to the release.

The crash is considered a fatal hit-and-run, the release said.

CHP officers are looking for information on the driver, passenger and SUV, the release said. They also seek information on possible street-racing activity involved with the crash.

The agency asks anyone with information to call 925-828-0466.

Livermore is about 45 miles east of San Francisco.

