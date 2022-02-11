New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Eight Interviews for this Week's TV Broadcast, February 13, 2022, airing at 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, February 13, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street's 304th TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) interview, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd.'s (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) interviews, Mr. Michael Wood, CFO, and Mr. Cristiano Troffei, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

3). Cryptocurrency – Alkimi's (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) interview, Mr. Ben Putley, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – KamPay Tech Ltd's (CRYPTO: KAMPAY) ($KAMPAY) interview with Mr. Chris Cleverly, CEO.

5). GlobeX Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency SportemonGo's (Crypto: SGOX) ($SGOX) interview, Mr. Ricky Jackson, CEO.

7). PetVivo Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

8). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. business division) "SPECIAL SEGMENT-Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King's interview with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) CEO, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD. Viewers get an update about Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine, antiviral pharmaceutical, and "Long" Covid-19 novel treatments and products. Currently, in the market, there are three (3) types of treatments in the fight against Covid-19: mRNA vaccines, antiviral therapies, and monoclonal antibodies. Seth gives a comparison and talks about the limitations of each available Covid-19 treatment. TNXP's live vaccine, TNX-1800, in development, offers long-term protection beyond the currently used mRNA vaccines. Another in development therapy, the Company's TNX-3500, an oral antiviral pharmaceutical, clinically shows about 65 times more potent than remdesivir in inhibiting Covid. Test combining TNX-3500 and remdesivir shows a robust protective solution. TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug not yet approved for use. Seth talks about the Company's upcoming clinical trials on its treatment for "Long Covid." With its new 40,000+ sq. ft. location in Fedrick, Maryland, a known biotech /biodefense sector area in the US, the facility and its personnel allow ongoing clinical trials and scientific development programs with economies of scale operational efficiencies and effectiveness. Seth sees Tonix Pharmaceutical as an innovator in the fight against Covid and other diseases.

This week TV Anchor Ana Berry welcomes back to New to The Street Mr. Michael Wood, CEO, and Mr. Cristiano Troffei, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) at Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd.'s (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) ("Sonar"). Cristiano explains the Sonar platform and what makes it uniquely different from competitors. The software application makes it a user-friendly experience, educating individuals and the users to obtain tools to grow as a crypto investor. Sonar's technological design and friendly user experience came from Cristiano's inspirations and influences from Apple products and his years of experience in technology designs and development. Michael talks about the "DYOR- Do Your Own Research," which is very cumbersome without having access to Sonar's information tools. Most due diligence for a crypto investor on coins, NFTs, and tokens can take many hours to visit multiple sites. Sonar brings a vast number of educational resources and financial tools as one application. As mass crypto adoption nears, having a basket of resources in one platform regarding blockchain reports, transactions, trade data, analytics, Defi access tools, and other essential matrices, Sonar's real-time information is necessary for any crypto investor. Their crypto tracking dashboard with numerous functions gives excellent and reliable data, giving a crypto investor confidence to make informed and timely decisions.

New to The Street TV again is airing the interview with Mr. Ben Putley, CEO at Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS). Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Ben tells viewers about Alkimi, the world's first decentralized ad exchange, rewarding users, publishers, and advertisers. With his background in digital ads, Ben compares eBay and Alkimi, whereas bidding wins in an auction setting. Ben explains that your data is the product on W3 (Web 3.0), and Alkimi gives you the tools to make money off your data footprint. Alkimi users now how a voice and can monetize their internet browsing activities with Alkimi's new digital advertising ecosystem. Users, advertisers, and publishers create significant operational and financial performances through its media exchange auction, beyond the centralized ad platforms dominated by Google and Meta (Facebook). Ben states, "You are the product." The Alkimi Exchange platform creates a more effective ad, is less costly, and is a disruptive shift from centralized web ad platforms. Transactions on the Alkimi Exchange required the Company's $ADS token. Ben gives his projections on metaverse ads. He talks about the $ADS token and other NFTs used for unique marketing campaigns to provide rewards, discounts, and interexchange platform uses.

New to The Street airs this week TV Anchor Jane King's interview with KamPay Tech Ltd's (CRYPTO: KAMPAY) ($KAMPAY) CEO, Mr. Chris Cleverly. Chris explains his interest in the continent and why digital currencies work in Africa. The KamPay token provides a must-needed solution for the financial well-being of many. African citizens lack reliable legacy financial platforms and the financial outlets that do exist charge outrageously high-interest rates. People, farmers, and businesses are using crypto and adopting its many benefits faster than anywhere else on the planet. Chris talks about how mobile money payment platforms were developed and used a full ten (10) years successfully before being adopted in the USA. Due to the influences of the large multibillion-dollar banking entities, US banks were hesitant on mobile payment platforms. Since Africa has no real entrenched financial legacy industry, Crypto adoption rates are soaring throughout the continent. With a young population demographic, Africa is the second-largest trader of Bitcoin, second to the USA. KamPay Token provides a payment system for countries with weak currencies, overcomes inflationary issues, making cross-border trade transactions seamless.

Once again, on this week's New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT). TV Anchor Jane King asked Alain about a recent federal ALERT from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a US Department of Homeland Security division, over a software bug in Windows that causes hacking on US federal systems. The agency wants all the federal computer systems upgraded with a software patch. With geopolitical tensions worldwide, especially in Europe regarding Ukraine, the Foreign State-sponsored and "For Hire" hacking is part of the global instabilities. Intellectual property owned and controlled by universities, government, and businesses are the hackers' targets for access to their proprietary data and sciences. Alain updates the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products, providing a status on its audited financial statements for year-end 2021, with expected completions before the conclusion February 2022. Once done, the Company finishes the necessary qualifications needed to up-lift the Company's stock trading platform onto OTCQX. The OTCQX is the highest tier trading platform offered at OTC MARKETS, a highly creditable platform, with many large multinational corporations listed. Alain expects to be in New York City in March 2022 to do a live in-studio interview with New to The Street and visit several investment bankers. His goal is to list the Company's stock on the NASDAQ market in the future. The billboard outside the NASDAQ building displays a GlobeXData's Sekur ad; Alain looks forward to a photo of himself with the background of the ad and building.

This week, New to The Street TV welcomes back to the show, Mr. Ricky Jackson, CEO at SportemonGo (Crypto:SGOX) ($SGOX). Talking with Anchor Jane King, Mr. Jackson talks about the Company's unique cryptocurrency, with a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible, and broader sport experience industries. He explains Sportemon Go's blockchain tokenized sports, NFTs, Metaverse, and betting. The Company successfully minted its first Premier League Soccer (Football) league star and released the NFT from its SporteNFT Marketplace platform. The Company's metaverse platform allows users to participate in Greyhound dog and formula 1 racing games. Through NFTs, users can own, sell, buy, rent, place bets, own racecourses on Def1 car racing and MetaRaceWorld dog racing platforms. As an end-to-end sports Company with a management team with years of experience, SportemonGo continues to evolve with new and exciting sports crypto user opportunities. Ricky sees a strong future ahead for SportemonGo.

New to The Street TV is again airing the interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO and President, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV). Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Mr. Lai talks about the Company's most recent AAEP (American Association of Equine Practitioners) trade show experience in December 2021, held in Nashville, TN. The Company exhibited PETV's biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Lots of veterinary interest came from the show, and John told viewers the US Olympic Equestrian veterinary visited their trade booth. The Company received repeat orders of its Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology (Spryng™) from introductions made at this Nashville show. The patented Spryng™ product is an injectable treatment for Osteoarthritis and joints, which mimics cartilage and tissue, improving mobility and elevating pain and inflammation. John informed viewers that vetcove.com, an online product site for veterinarians, now carries Spryng™. The US market for Osteoarthritis treatments grows at an annualized rate of over 5%, currently at $4.8B. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet owners and why he sees this upward trend continuing in pet care spending. John gives his 2022 expectation with expanding the PetVivo product lines into other domestic and exotic animal species and the roll-out of the osteoarthritis treatment designed for cats.

New to The Street, once again airs the "SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur®, (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd.) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV Anchor Ana Berry, Alain enlightens the viewers with his "WEEKLY HACK," giving another real-world problem with PowerPoint presentations loaded with malware. Social engineered emails targeted individuals with specific interests receive enticing emails with attached PowerPoint presentations. Malware is loaded onto the system when the unsuspected recipient opens that attachment. Open-source platform emails like Microsoft Exchange and Gmail are susceptible to these attacks. The open-source code used repeatedly by millions of end-users for many years causes these email platform vulnerabilities hackers use to steal your data. As always, Alain explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. A Sekur® account with the Sekur send/receive feature gives end-users a security feature to eliminate hacking. GlobeX Data's email servers are owned and controlled by the Company. They have no 3rd party sharing, no outsource coding, no integration sharing with outside apps, and no open-source coding. These features can provide a secure email for both businesses and individual use without the fear of open-source hacking. For only $7.00 a month, an individual can enjoy these security features. The Sekur email for businesses, a web-based platform, is available, and the easy-to-use no-web app will be available to subscribers at the end of March 2022. As the hacking problems continue, the proper solution is to subscribe on a monthly or yearly fee to SekurSuite® and Seku products for both individual and corporate uses. Next week, Alain is back with more…What is the price of your privacy worth?

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio comprises immunology and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix's immunology portfolio includes a COVID-19 platform of product candidates to prevent and treat COVID-19, treat Long COVID, and detect functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on Tonix's recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021 and expects to start a Phase 1 study in humans in the first half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage of development. TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug in development to treat Long COVID, a chronic condition, and is also in the pre-IND stage. Finally, Tonix is developing TNX-21004, an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix intends to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of TNX-21004 in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending IND clearance. Tonix's immunology portfolio also includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Company's CNS portfolio consists of small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL3, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study expected to start in the first half of 2022. TNX-13005 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of 2022. - https://www.tonixpharma.com (1TNX-1800 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication. TNX-1800 is based on TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, which is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2100 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.5TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About Sonar (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING):

Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) (“Sonar”) is a dynamic, all-in-one crypto tracking platform aiming to simplify and accelerate online investments. The platform's analytical ecosystem provides a safe place for users to research, manage, and decide on their current and future crypto investments by providing complete transparency and traceability. It features a central platform of analytics tools, a web3 wallet, and educational content - https://www.sonarplatform.io/.

About Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS):

The Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) is a decentralized advertising exchange built on the Constellation Network's Hypergraph. Using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi Exchange host a media exchange auction in real-time on the Hypergraph, a hosted state channel, AlEx. AlEx is the state channel facilitating a programmatic exchange that provides cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry: users exposed to digital advertising, publishers that host advertising, and advertisers that buy digital media. Alkimi Exchange is the first digital advertising. An immutable record of all media servings and engagements are recorded on a blockchain and ushered in accountability for the new digital advertising paradigm - https://alkimiexchange.com/.

About KamPay Tech Ltd (CRYPTO: KAMPAY) ($KAMPAY):

KamPay Tech Ltd (CRYPTO: KAMPAY) ($KAMPAY) is a utility token and currency explicitly designed for smartphone users that capitalize on high mobile uptake across a region. The wallet is a lightweight mobile and desktop application allowing users to send, receive and interact $KAMPAY from any location with the network coverage. The KamPay Wallet is a multi-currency mobile and desktop client with a built-in messaging application to store BTC, ERC-20, and BSC tokens. The open-source KamPay Wallet will allow safe, secure, and large-scale participation in the digital economy across Africa, with low technical and transactional barriers to participation. The KamPay Wallet supports ERC-20 and BSC tokens, allowing users to store the native assets of applications available on the KamPay platform. The Company's objective is to help foster a thriving community of merchants, shoppers, traders, promoters, players, and other ecosystem participants who all have a stake in KamPay and benefit from helping the project grow https://www.kampay.io/.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About SportemonGo (Crypto:SGOX) ($SGOX):

SportemonGo (Crypto: SGOX) ($SGOX): was founded in 2021 by Ricky and Corey Jackson. With illustrious backgrounds in sports marketing and sporting software, the pair envisaged the creation of a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports trading. To revolutionize both the gaming and NFT collectible industries, SportemonGo will enable its users to hunt and collect NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes in real-time. Users will interact at stadiums and sporting events like never before, creating the perfect synergy between the current world and the metaverse. SportemonGo is funded solely through its cryptocurrency, a BEP20 token leveraging a smart contract on the Binance Blockchain network. This native cryptocurrency will power the entire economy within the platform allowing users to purchase NFT collectibles, form their ultimate team, participate in mini-games, earn rewards, and much more - https://sportemongo.com/.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a cost and time-efficient way. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including Osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sales -https://petvivo.com/.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform had its first show broadcast Sunday, December 27. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

