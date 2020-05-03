Street evacuated as fire guts 2 homes in southeast Calgary

At least two homes were destroyed after a fire in southeast Calgary on Sunday.

Homes were evacuated in the 1000 block of Copperfield Boulevard S.E. early in the afternoon.

Firefighters called out over a loudspeaker to remind evacuees to maintain a physical distance of two metres from others, and only gather with their own family or household, as a crowd of evacuees and onlookers convened nearby.

As of 3:20 p.m., crews remained on scene putting out hotspots, the fire department said on Twitter.

More to come...