Street evacuated as fire guts 2 homes in southeast Calgary
At least two homes were destroyed after a fire in southeast Calgary on Sunday.
Homes were evacuated in the 1000 block of Copperfield Boulevard S.E. early in the afternoon.
Firefighters called out over a loudspeaker to remind evacuees to maintain a physical distance of two metres from others, and only gather with their own family or household, as a crowd of evacuees and onlookers convened nearby.
Scroll to continue with content
As of 3:20 p.m., crews remained on scene putting out hotspots, the fire department said on Twitter.
More to come...