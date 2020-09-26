NEW TO THE STREET to broadcast Show 139 Tomorrow 6 PM est. on Bloomberg Television

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / New To The Street "Exploring The Block" is pleased to be broadcasting on Bloomberg Saturday 9/26 6 PM est. Featuring fetch.ai (FET) ,Somee.social (ONG), Sologenic (SOLO), and NativeCoin(N8V)

This show Number 139 for " New To The Street" marks the 10th year anniversary producing top business content for the largest television networks on the globe stated Creator and Co-Founder Vince Caruso.

Through the years we have seen our show result in partnerships, market cap appreciation, and overall company growth for our clients totaling over a billion dollars stated Stephen Simon President and Co-Founder.

In addition to Bloomberg broadcast Saturday this show will also broadcast in its entirety on Fox Business Network Monday, September 28th at 1030pm pst.

Fetch.ai is broadcasting its third interview and scheduled to film its fourth in series in the upcoming weeks.

Fetch.ai discusses "Mettalex is offering something that is not possible within traditional markets," said Humayun Sheikh CEO and Founder of Mettalex. "On Mettalex, traders will be able to create tokenized spread contracts for some of the most in-demand commodities on the market with USD/BTC/ETH pairs. At launch, we will support spreads on traditional and digital commodities like compute cycle price, gas costs, cloud compute and more traditional commodities like steel and iron ore, gold and silver, lithium and cobalt, oil, and the stock market index."

Somee.social (ONG) will be appearing in their 4th interview. Actors for Somee discussing.

Protecting Data & Content; using Blockchain & Crypto technology, SoMee allows users to post securely without worry of sold information. Gamified and Monetizable; SoMee provides the ability to receive rewards for your actions. Global scale; a platform designed to connect and support humanity through "Social for a Cause."

SoMee is generating a lot of interest in the crypto and social worlds. Why? Because it's combining the latest groundbreaking blockchain technology with the most popular way people interact in the modern age; social media.

Jane King sits down (virtually) with actors Peter Ivanov, Bejo Dohmen, and Nick Dong-Sik who are avid users of this novel platform to gather their perspectives.

Peter Ivanov has been featured in ABC's episodic TV series "In An Instant" and recently completed filming an independent feature.

Bejo Dohmen is known for several TV shows in Germany such as his latest upcoming pilot "Ready to Rumble" and has also won several awards through the 2020 Academy Award-qualifying, best live-action short film "Kommando 1944."

Nick Dong-Sik is known for "Charlie's Angels", "Iron Sky", "Within the Whirlwind", and Netflix's "Marco Polo", while working alongside A-list actors and is currently working on the German TV series "Helen Dorn".

Discussing everything from how SoMee functions to how the platform may serve artists, Peter, Bejo, and Nick provide their two cents. Here's what we've found out:

SoMee is a blockchain-based, social media platform aimed at evolving the social media community. With a focus on security and monetization, SoMee offers something other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram can't; control. Users are now provided with an outlet for their content and data which protects and respects each user's right to control their information and posts, without worry of having information sold.

Not only that, but the users now also have the option to monetize effectively. How? Through community interaction. Currently, users are posting on other platforms and receiving "likes" and "shares", but that's it. Unless you reach "influencer" or "celebrity" status on these platforms and somehow strike a deal with various brands or entities, all you receive is attention in the form of "likes" and "shares." Even if your post goes viral, you may reach a ton of viewers, but still, nothing may come of it.

This is where SoMee comes in. Now, users have the ability to monetize those likes directly, and you don't have to be an "influencer" or "celebrity." If you come up with something cool, creative, or viral, and people take notice, boom; rewarded.

In the interview, Bejo Dohmen also comments on the potential of this system by mentioning that artists could even have a chance to introduce an idea and gain funding through community support. He loves the idea that SoMee allows him to help people with a simple "upvote" which could potentially change someone's life.

Another important point was made by Peter Ivanov when he mentions "Social for a Cause"; SoMee's growing, philanthropic effort to bring the world together by increasing the awareness and assistance of those struggling and in need all around the globe.

